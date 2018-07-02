Cardinals 'Rally Cat' groundskeeper takes ceremonial pitch off the noggin

Lucas Hackmann may want to ask for a raise.
Hackmann is resident of O'Fallon and a groundskeeper for the St. Louis Cardinals, and while his name may not ring a bell, you likely saw him last year.
During a Royals' game in St. Louis, a cat ran onto the field at Busch Stadium. It was Hackmann who captured the cat, which sank its nails into Hackmann, who hand was bloodied. On the pitch after the cat was removed, Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina hit a grand slam.
Yeah, you remember "Rally Cat," right?
VIDEO:'Rally Cat' rescuer isn't really a 'cat person'
On Sunday, there was another incident involving Hackmann.
He had helped put the finishing touches on the field behind home plate when the ceremonial first pitch was being thrown. The pitch was juuuust a bit outside. Well, actually it was well off the mark and hit Hackmann in the head.
Take a look:
