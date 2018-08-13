Cubs and Cardinals trade jabs on Twitter while in Kansas City

St. Louis Cardinals Mike Matheny talks about the start of right-handed pitcher Carlos Martinez and the future of Bud Norris as a closer following his team's 3-2 win over the Chicago White Sox at Busch Stadium.
In the past five years, the Jason Motte Foundation has spread to all 30 major league cities. Major League Baseball also sponsors an annual "Baseball BATtles Cancer" weekend, which will be June 8-10 this season.
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes says he’s ready for whatever opportunity he’s given as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, while catcher Carson Kelly talks about playing time as Yadier Molina’s backup.
Memphis has had 61 different players on its 2017 roster, playing for Waterloo native Craig Unger. Among those called up to the Cardinals this season are outfielders Harrison Bader and Magneuris Sierra, shortstop Paul DeJong, first baseman Luke Voi