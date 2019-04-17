St. Louis Cardinals’ Harrison Bader (48) laughs in the dugout in the third inning during an exhibition spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) AP

The St. Louis Cardinals announced Wednesday that they have placed outfielder Harrison Bader on the 10-day Injured List with a strained hamstring.

The move is retroactive to April 14. To fill his space on the roster, the team recalled rookie outfielder Lane Thomas from triple-A Memphis.

Thomas, 23, will be making his major league debut with his first game appearance. The right-handed hitting Thomas was batting .229 (8-for-35) with 5 RBI in 11 games at Memphis this season, collecting 10 walks to go along with a .383 on-base pct. He had made six starts in left field and five in center field for the Redbirds.

The Knoxville, Tennessee native was originally drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth round of the 2014 draft and was traded to the Cardinals on July 2, 2017 in exchange for International Cap Space. Thomas led all Cardinals minor league players in home runs (27) and RBI (88) in 2018 between Memphis and double-A Springfield.