Baseball great Matt Carpenter headlines TCU’s 2019 Hall of Fame class

Former TCU star Matt Carpenter was part of the Horned Frogs’ foundation Matt Carpenter, an All-Star for the St. Louis Cardinals, was part of a group of players for TCU that helped the program build a strong foundation from 2005-2009 (Video by Stefan Stevenson/Star-Telegram). Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Matt Carpenter, an All-Star for the St. Louis Cardinals, was part of a group of players for TCU that helped the program build a strong foundation from 2005-2009 (Video by Stefan Stevenson/Star-Telegram).

Matt Carpenter is a Hall of Famer.

The former TCU baseball great headlines the school’s 2019 Hall of Fame class, announced on Monday.

Carpenter had a standout college career with the Frogs, playing primarily as the team’s third baseman from 2005-09. He was a three-time second-team all-Mountain West Conference selection (2006, 2008 and 2009), and left as the school’s all-time leader in games played (241) and at-bats (843). He is now second in games played, and third in at-bats.

Carpenter has gone on to have success in the major leagues, becoming a three-time All-Star for the St. Louis Cardinals. He led MLB in hits, runs scored and doubles in 2013, finishing fourth in MVP voting. He finished ninth in MVP voting last season.

Carpenter and the rest of the class will be inducted into the TCU Lettermen’s Association Hall of Fame on Sept. 19 at TCU’s Brown-Lupton University Union.





The rest of the class includes --

Shannon Brazzell (2000, football): A two-time team captain who played linebacker. He had a team-high 98 tackles and four forced fumbles in 1999, and then was a first-team All-WAC selection in 2000. He remains active in the TCU and North Texas community through his Be a Blessing Foundation.

Tony Jeffery (1987, football): TCU’s leading rusher in 1985, 1986 and 1987, who finished his career with 3,749 yards rushing and 31 touchdowns. He was selected by the then-Phoenix Cardinals in the 1988 NFL Draft, and also played for the New York/ New Jersey Knights in the World League of American Football.

Jill Sutton-Dodd (2001, women’s basketball): A three-time All-WAC selection (1998, 1999 and 2001) who helped lead the Frogs to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 2001.

Brooke Tull (2004, women’s golf): A three-time Conference USA player of the year who ranks second in school history with four tournament wins, including the C-USA title in 2002. She played several seasons on the LPGA Tour.

Phil Turner (1974, baseball): A two-time All-Southwest Conference player in 1973 and 1974. He was an All-American at second base in 1973.