Official St. Louis Cardinals brand license plate coming to Illinois Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White unveils the St. Louis Cardinals Illinois license plate, that will be coming to Illinois after Labor Day. Each license plate and renewal raises $25 for the Common School Fund cyberdriveillinois.com for details. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White unveils the St. Louis Cardinals Illinois license plate, that will be coming to Illinois after Labor Day. Each license plate and renewal raises $25 for the Common School Fund cyberdriveillinois.com for details.

If you’re looking for today’s Cardinals-Dodgers game, you won’t find it on TV.

Instead, you can watch it for free on YouTube. The game is the MLB game of the week on the social media platform.

The game beings at 2 p.m. You can watch the game here.