Fans elect Keith Hernandez for induction into St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame

With the 40th anniversary of their 1982 World Series championship on the horizon, the St. Louis Cardinals came a step closer on Wednesday to being able to fill out a Hall of Fame lineup card in full.

First baseman Keith Hernandez, who was the National League’s Most Valuable Player in 1979 and won five Gold Gloves and that 1982 World Championship as a Cardinal, was named to the Cardinals Hall of Fame on Wednesday, having been elected via fan vote.

Hernandez will be inducted on Saturday, August 21, in a ceremony for which the details are yet to be determined.

Entering alongside him will be Tom Herr and John Tudor — last year’s fan vote selections — as well as Bill White, who was selected for induction last year by the club’s Red Ribbon Committee.

Herr, Tudor and White had their inductions deferred to this summer due to the pandemic-caused cancellation of last summer’s festivities.

“It’s a great honor,” Hernandez said on a conference call with reporters on Wednesday morning. “I grew up a Cardinal fan in Northern California in the Bay Area. I have a connection to the Cardinals through my father and Stan Musial, who served in World War II together at Pearl Harbor in the Navy and played on the Navy team.

“Stan left us tickets when I was an 8 year old, 9 year old at Candlestick Park when they’d come and play the Giants. I was sold on the Cardinals.”

Cardinals Hall of Fame roster

Herr and Hernandez are the eighth and ninth members of the 1982 champions to be inducted into the Cardinals Hall of Fame, joining August Busch, Jr., Whitey Herzog, Ozzie Smith, Bruce Sutter (inaugural members), Willie McGee (2014), Bob Forsch and George Kissell (2015).

“To be a part of the Cardinals in the 80s when we went to the World Series three times in a six-year span was just a fantastic time in Cardinal history,” Herr said. “And now to top that off with an induction into the Hall of Fame, you know, what can you say about that? It’s just like a fairy tale.”

Tudor was acquired by Herzog in 1985 in exchange for popular outfielder George Hendrick, the cleanup hitter for the ‘82 championships team. It’s not a trade Tudor initially welcomed.

“I grew up a Red Sox fan, so I hated the Cardinals in ‘67,” Tudor laughed. “But it was actually the first World Series I ever tried to get tickets for and the first games I ever tried to get tickets for.

“For me, unfortunately, the Cardinals won, but years later, to get the opportunity to play in front of the sea of red was unbelievable, and again, just a great honor to be inducted into this organization’s Hall of Fame.”

A soft-throwing lefty, Tudor pitched parts of five seasons over two stints in St. Louis, winning 21 games in 1985 after a 1-7 start. He tossed 10 shutouts and finished with a 1.93 ERA that year, helping the Cardinals to 101 wins and an N.L. pennant.

Regrets and hard goodbye to St. Louis

Hernandez was memorably traded to the New York Mets in 1983, less than a year after the Cardinals won the World Series, due in part to a deteriorating relationship with Herzog, then the team’s manager and general manager, as well as fallout from his admitted abuse of cocaine.

“It was something I regret, something I’m not proud of,” Hernandez told Newsday’s Tim Healey in 2020. “It affected a lot of people, my kids. And it affected me very negatively.”

After his move to the Mets, who were a last-place team when he arrived, Hernandez would win a further six Gold Gloves as well as the 1986 World Series.

He would also be at the center of a tumultuous rivalry between the two clubs for much of the decade which created lingering sore feelings in the Cardinals fan base and may have delayed his induction to the Cardinals Hall of Fame via fan vote.

“I can’t answer for the fans,” Hernandez said, “but certainly they voted me in and I’m thrilled about that. Certainly was a point where maybe I thought it wasn’t gonna happen. But it has now, and I’m really thrilled about it.”

Hernandez is now a well respected television analyst for Mets television broadcasts on SNY, where his partnership with Ron Darling and Gary Cohen has earned the reputation as one of the strongest crews in the game.

He’s also made a social media darling of his pet cat, Hadji, who made several appearances in both visuals and voice during his Zoom meeting with the media; the SNY crew, like other broadcasters, are working from New York rather than traveling with the team.

Hernandez saw both sides of heated rivalry

Still, on the occasion of his induction into one of the inner rings of history of the St. Louis Cardinals, Hernandez smoothly declined to pick a side, perhaps finally solving the rivalry riddle which spawned more than its fair share of vitriol over the years.

“I enjoyed playing in both places,” Hernandez said. “I’m not going to say where my loyalties lie. When you’re traded, you’ve got to go. You’ve got to play somewhere else. So you know, life doesn’t stop.

“It was a tough one. I was traded, it was very difficult. But it turned out all right for me now. I was traded to a last-place team — perennial last place team — and we turned it around.

“And I think it really, with the rivalry between the Cardinals and the Mets, I think it enhanced baseball enormously.”