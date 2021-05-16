How have St. Louis Cardinals and most of MLB avoided COVID delays. They’re vaccinated

As some of the additions to the everyday routine of Major League Baseball which were instituted as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic begin to fall away, there’s one constant which appears to be fully back on track.

Major League games aren’t getting postponed anymore.

Following a 60-game 2020 season in which 43 games were postponed or ultimately canceled across the league due to coronavirus concerns, MLB has seen only seven such delays in 2021, even as most teams cross the 40 game threshold.

The days of going to bed at night without being certain a game would be played the next day appear, largely, to be in the past.

“Yeah, for sure,” St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O’Neill said when asked if he feels like the schedule has taken on increased stability. “Looking up now, obviously you got some things going on around the league with the Yankees and the Padres and stuff, but what can you do? Just keep being safe as you can and, you know, every day is every day.”

The things around the league to which O’Neill referred are not-insignificant numbers of positive tests in and around New York Yankees coaches and San Diego Padres players, even as the Cardinals arrive in southern California for a weekend series.

Five Padres players, including superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis, Jr., were placed on the COVID-related injured list this week. The club has said Tatis and outfielder Wil Myers, who was removed in the midst of a game, tested positive; Eric Hosmer, Jorge Mateo and Jurickson Profar were moved to the list as part of the contact tracing protocol.

The situation with the Yankees involves more people, but fewer players. First base coach Reggie Willits, third base coach Phil Nevin and pitching coach Matt Blake have all been identified as confirmed cases, in addition to four unnamed staff members and shortstop Gleyber Torres.

Each of the seven Yankees staffers were considered to be fully vaccinated, meaning they’d received a full course of injections (in this case, the single dose Johnson & Johnson shot) and waited two weeks to allow the vaccine to reach maximum efficacy. Torres, too, was vaccinated, and the team also reported he contracted COVID-19 during the offseason.

The Yankees and Cardinals were the first two teams certified by MLB as having reached the 85% vaccination threshold among their Tier One personnel, allowing them to enjoy relaxed protocols at the ballpark and while traveling.

“I think we’ve been prudent, diligent,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. “We’ve reached the milestone that Major League Baseball deemed appropriate for loosening of some of some guidelines and creating some freedoms. But we still are under self imposed discipline of how we go about it.”

Shildt pointed out that the Cardinals are still receiving regular monitoring testing -- vaccinated individuals must undergo testing at least twice a week -- and have “compliance that we have to follow up on.”

“How we do it, I think we do the best we can to follow the rules and obey what the guidelines are,” he said. “And, you know, nothing’s perfect. And you know, nothing’s foolproof.”

Indeed, though each of the approved COVID vaccines are highly effective in preventing the most serious effects of the virus and are also believed to limit its spread, some percentage of individuals are expected to become infected even after inoculation.

In describing the positive tests among their fully vaccinated coaches, the Yankees referred to those events as “breakthrough” positives. And yet, even as occasional infections break through, the schedule is not breaking down.

Even as San Diego’s situation unfolded in real time on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, there appeared to be relatively little concern that the weekend series would be rescheduled. Shildt acknowledged being aware of the outbreak but said he preferred to keep his attention on that day’s game. The Padres and Rockies were forced to play a Wednesday doubleheader, but that was due to a weather-related delay on Monday.

Nine players on the Washington Nationals were eventually placed in COVID protocol as their season opening series against the New York Mets was delayed. Those three games and a fourth Nationals game against Atlanta, as well as three involving the Minnesota Twins, account for the virus-related delays thus far this season.

None have occurred since April 19.

MLB’s weekly updates regarding testing now also include an update on the progress of vaccinations. As of May 14, 12 teams had reached the 85% vaccination threshold, with another four in the midst of waiting out the necessary two week period before they can be declared in the same group.

According to the league, 83.9% of Tier One personnel have received at least a partial course of a COVID vaccine, far outstripping the rate among the general public.

As capacity at stadiums expands — the Cardinals will double their seating availability starting with next weekend’s matchup with the Chicago Cubs — fans are buying tickets with certainty that, pending weather, games are going to be played. And as the CDC revises its guidelines to significantly cut back on mandatory mask wearing, those crowds will likely soon start to look a great deal more like they used to.

“We’re feeling relatively safe,” O’Neill said. “All you can do is trust yourself and trust the way that your teammates and fellow staff members handle themselves off the field.”

That includes the decision to get vaccinated. That, clearly, helps a great deal.