Injuries, a coaching change and loads of drama: The 10 worst moments from the Bulls’ 2018-19 season

How bad was this Bulls season? Depends on your criteria.

It probably felt like the worst ever from a fan's perspective. Between the times the team was on the wrong side of the scoreboard, the messy coaching change and the string of injuries, it added up to months of misery.

Quantitatively, this season's 22-60 record and .268 winning percentage were not dead last. The franchise's most dreadful record in terms of winning percentage was in 2000-01, when the Bulls were 15-67 (.183). The 1998-99 squad managed a team-record-low 13 wins, but that season was only 50 games.

The Bulls were 5-19 (.208) in December when they made a coaching change, ousting Fred Hoiberg for assistant coach Jim Boylen, who went 17-41 (.293). Call it incremental progress.

Much of team's struggles could be blamed on a lack of health. The Bulls lost 276 player games to injury or illness, including Denzel Valentine's zero games played.

This year's Bulls spent 16 days in the basement of the Eastern Conference and five days in last place in the NBA. They finished with the fifth-worst record in franchise history by winning percentage.

Yet all those dour figures only begin to capture how headache-inducing this season was. Here's how we rank their worst moments.

10. LeBron ends the Bulls' playoff hopes

This would be higher if not for the fact that the Bulls' chances of making the postseason were remote at best. On March 13, LeBron James went for 36 points and 10 rebounds, building on similar success he's had in Chicago, as the Lakers won, 123-107. The Bulls, for their part, allowed 107 points in the final three quarters.

9. Showtime in Sacramento

The Kings clearly didn't think much of the Bulls this season. They destroyed the Bulls on March 17, 129-102, and it got so bad that Kings players did pull-ups on the rim in the second half. Sacramento also scored 80 points in the paint. Eighty!

8. Hello, boo birds

On Dec. 10 against the Kings, the Bulls were working hard to put a flurry of drama that included a 56-point loss to the Celtics behind them. But even with the return of Kris Dunn and Bobby Portis to the lineup, the Bulls lost, 108-89, and United Center fans booed the team off the floor for the second straight game.

"I've got to do a better job of this because we're having a hard time doing the basics," coach Jim Boylen said afterward.

7. Sour notes

The Bulls found themselves down 38 points during this 114-83 loss to the Jazz on March 23 at the United Center.

In the first half.

The Bulls also made an NBA season-low two 3-pointers on 16 attempts in this debacle.

6. TKO'd by the champs – twice

Not that pro athletes and coaches are fond of moral victories, but it's fair to say they aspire to play up to their competition. Well, the Bulls didn't come close to that in two games against the Warriors.

In their first encounter, on Oct. 29 in Chicago, Klay Thompson lit them up for 52 points, including an NBA-record 14 3-pointers. Golden State had 92 points at halftime. Final score: Warriors 149, Bulls 124.

"It's pretty simple: We got our ass kicked," Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said.

In the rematch, on Jan. 11 in Oakland, Calif., the Warriors clobbered the Bulls even worse, 146-109. The Bulls trailed by a franchise-record 26 points after the first quarter.

"What happened last time happened again," Bulls forward Wendell Carter Jr. said.

At least the Bulls can say they are self-aware.

5. Nice to see you?

The longest the Bulls went without a win this season? That would be 10 games, from Dec. 30 to Jan. 19. The last of those defeats came in Dwyane Wade's final game in Chicago, a 117-103 Heat win. Wade went for 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in 27 minutes off the bench.

4. Hard feelings

Although the trade the Bulls made Feb. 6 was not the only one they executed this season, it appeared to be the most seismic.

Right before tipoff against the Pelicans at the United Center, they dealt Bobby Portis and Jabari Parker to the Wizards for Otto Porter Jr. The Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson reported that Portis, who earlier in the week said he hoped to stay with the Bulls, looked emotional as he left the United Center.

Parker in particular was in disbelief that Portis was dealt.

"It's just surprising to me because Bobby is – quote, unquote – the leader, the captain of our team and just a guy they loved," Parker said. "For him to get moved is obviously bitter."

To top it all off, the Bulls lost, 125-120, to the Pelicans, at the time tying a franchise record with their ninth straight home defeat.

3. Home not-so-sweet home

In losing 96-86 to the Knicks – ahem, the team that ended up with the worst record in the NBA – on April 9 at the United Center, the Bulls set a franchise record with 32 home losses. It was the final gut punch during a season that included a franchise-record 11 straight home losses.

2. Worst. Loss. Ever.

On Dec. 8, the Bulls lost, 133-77, to the Celtics at the United Center. It goes down as the worst defeat in franchise history, and it knocked the Bulls into last place in the East at 6-21.

They trailed 17-0 before Jabari Parker scored the Bulls' first points on free throws at the 5:42 mark. Robin Lopez finally made the team's first field goal at the 5:06 mark.

Boylen not once but twice substituted all five starters, and he kept the starters on the bench for the final 21 minutes.

"I don't know. I do not know," a frustrated Zach LaVine said afterward, trying to explain how the game got away from the Bulls. "There's a lot of questions you could ask, but I really don't know."

1. A near mutiny

If there was anything that could sink the Bulls lower than the worst loss in franchise history (see No. 2), this was it.

On Dec. 9, the fallout arrived swiftly as some players raised the possibility of boycotting practice via a text chain but ended up holding a players-only meeting, which was followed by a team meeting with coaches and management.

"This is a family thing," Boylen said, adding it was his decision not to hold practice. "This is open lines of communication. We're still learning about each other. ... They're still learning how I want it. There's been a little shock and awe here in the last seven days. And there's an adjustment to that. And that's OK."

The Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson contributed.