Dave Hyde: Heat’s Pat Riley choreographing moves for His Last Dance, too

At the end of his season, the end of his news conference, the very end of the Heat's book for 2018-19, Pat Riley stood to leave and summed it up perfectly.

"It was a great year," he said.

He paused a beat, realizing that didn't come out right, just as so very much in this season didn't come out right.

"Well, it wasn't a great year," he said. "But this guy made it special."

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

He held up one of Dwyane Wade's souvenir "Legacy" T-shirts.

At one point, Riley joked how the acronym for Wade's "One Last Dance" was O-L-D, as Wade pointed out to him in texts. That's fitting. It's Riley, at 74, stepping on the dance floor in some respects now.

Riley's legacy is set, of course. A winner. A champion. The kind of career no one's ever had as a player, coach and executive. He's the Don Shula of this generation in South Florida, elevating the Heat to a best-in-show brand.

All that's left is this tangled roster, which no doubt leads into his grand exit. That's not to nudge Riley toward the stage's edge, or say it's time. Not at all. You ride and die with Riley, if you're South Florida. You're rooting for him all the way, too.

An architect's last dance isn't over 82 jersey-changing games, as it was with Wade. It's choreographed over several years with decisions made and not made, of moves set up or dismissed, of secret conversations and back-room deals to build a team. Or, well not build it.

"I'm disappointed in myself," Riley said of this 39-43 season. "This has not come together how we thought it would. I thought we'd be in the top half of the Eastern Conference. Fourth. Fifth. That would be a step forward."

More disappointing are some of the Saturday's revelations. The Heat kept James Johnson and Dion Waiters, even giving them an extra year, after missing on free agents Kevin Durant and Gordon Hayward two summers ago. Waiters had a serious ankle injury at the time, too, which eventually led to surgery.

That was the time to get out from the kind of players the Heat can produce from their minor league or re-shape off of the NBA scrap heap. They've proven that.

Instead, Waiters got the money, had surgery and got fat and Johnson got injured, then fat. Now Riley had to defend the Heat culture. Waiters and Johnson have two years left on their deals, too, in a way that affects the rebuild. The Heat's immediate summer hope looks down to the fantasy of Hassan Whiteside passing on $27 million guaranteed next year to find a larger role on another team. But, seriously, would you pass on $27 million guaranteed?

There's the draft, too. The Heat hope to add a player to their young nucleus of Bam Adebayo, Josh Richardson and Justise Winslow. But these are chorus singers, and Riley pointed out he's only drafted one generational player in his 23 years with the Heat.

He scrunched his face and made a mocking voice at one point in addressing the Heat's lottery chances.

"We've got a 1 percent chance of the top pick," he said. "We've got a 4.6 percent chance of going into the top four."

He went back to his normal voice, and normal look.

"Or we can go to 13."

They'll be 13. So what Riley did was, in effect, remind everyone is it will be through free agency or trades where the real work is done. If it's done.

"I've got some big-picture ideas already written down," Riley said. (Senior vice president Andy Elisburg) and I will figure out if it's worth chasing.

Riley has built this roster so many times, and twice to the top, that there's no doubting he can do it. There's just questions. Can they make moves this year with no salary-cap money when big names are out there? Or hold off until next year when some contracts are off the books – but there are fewer big names?

Riley has ideas.

"I'm taking 10 blue notebooks with me to Malibu with my wife, and I'm going to write, and write and write and write," he said.

Somewhere in there, you hope, comes the answer to support another grand exit.