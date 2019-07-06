Kevin Durant’s legacy with Warriors also includes charitable impact

The legacy will likely focus on the good. Kevin Durant won two NBA titles and won two Finals MVPs before valiantly hoping to lead the Warriors to a third before injuring his right Achilles tendon.

The legacy will also likely focus on the bad. Durant fielded endless criticism for leaving Oklahoma City, teaming up with a handful of All-Stars and exuding uncertainty about his future in his final season with the Warriors.

The legacy should also focus on Durant's philanthropy. He won the NBA Cares Community Assist award last year for his various charitable contributions in the Bay Area, his former college (University of Texas) and his native Prince George's County in Maryland. Two months before leaving the Warriors, Durant's elite basketball program partnered with The St. James. Durant's father, Wayne Pratt, has also become The St. James' Chairman of Basketball.

"Kevin was certainly blessed with certain gifts, but his love of the craft and his work ethic and his dedication and his basketball IQ are things that are preached every day in gyms with anybody who's put his or her hands on the ball," said Kendrick Ashton, the Co-Founder and Co-CEO of The St. James. "Beyond that, he and his family have been extraordinarily generous in investing and uplifting communities that are resource constrained. He has made a tremendous impact in a very direct way in kids' lives who are passionate about basketball. But there are also those that are focused on other areas of passion that don't involve playing any sport whatsoever."

Last season, Durant attended the opening of "The Durant Center" in his hometown Prince George's County, MD. The facility helps 69 local students with various academic and financial support to spur college and career development. Durant has invested $10 million to College Track, which funds college scholarships and tutoring for students in Prince George County. And Durant has donated nearly $60,000 for new basketball courts at Seat Pleasant Rec Center, where he played during his childhood.

Durant made visits to his hometown in the past three seasons a day before the Warriors played the Washington Wizards in Washington D.C. With Durant leaving the Warriors for the Brooklyn Nets, The St. James officials anticipate that logistics with their organization and Durant will become easier.

"We certainly liked being in the same time zone and being on a shorter flight from New York," said Craig Dixon, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of The St. James. "All of that is a bonus. But even if he stayed in the Bay Area or the West Coast, it still would've been a powerful partnership."

This summer, Ashton said that Durant plans to help with various developmental camps with The St. James. Ashton added that Durant plans to further facilitate a possible partnership with Nike, one of Durant's long-time endorsers. Team Durant, an elite youth basketball program that Durant founded and that his dad oversees, became the exclusive basketball development and travel program of The St. James and will be rebranded Team Durant at The St. James.

"We had not had any significant interactions with Kevin or Wayne before we started talking about what we were building together at St. James with them and what their vision was for Team Durant," Ashton said. "But we did spend a lot of time getting to know them and getting to know how they do business. Their vision and their reputation is consistent with people we want to be in business with."

And it is that vision that also left Durant with a lasting legacy with the Warriors for reasons beyond the baskets he scored and the games he won.