Ira Winderman: Unique challenges already in place for Heat

Yes, it's 41 at home and 41 on the road, just like everyone else.

But no two NBA schedules are the same, because no two teams arrive to the season in the same place or from the same place.

A look at 15 uniquely meaningful games from the Miami Heat 2019-20 regular-season schedule released this past week:

1. Oct. 23 vs. Memphis Grizzlies: This is more than wanting to get off to a good start by winning the season opener.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This is about last season's 19-22 home record, and avoiding a repeat. It's also about six of the next eight after opening night being on the road.

So, yes, it's also about getting off to a good start.

2. Nov. 3 vs. Houston Rockets: In retrospect, perhaps the Heat flinched last year when they could have had Jimmy Butler from the Minnesota Timberwolves. So will the lone visit of the season by the Rockets leave the Heat with a feeling of Russell Westbrook getting away?

At least the Heat will have two days off prior to the challenge of Westbrook and James Harden

3. Nov. 8 at Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the second night of a back-to-back, at the end of a three-game western swing. It could set up as the first schedule loss of the season.

The assumption is long-time Heat foil Frank Vogel still will be Lakers coach at this stage.

4. Nov. 16 vs. New Orleans Pelicans: The only scheduled visit of Zion Williamson to AmericanAirlines Arena.

For those who favored a Heat tank last season, this could stand as a moment of reflection. The Pelicans finished just six games behind the Heat in 2018-19 ... and then vaulted to the top of the lottery.

5. Nov. 29 vs. Golden State Warriors: Dion Waiters created an indelible moment with his game winner against the visiting Warriors in 2017. Last season, the last-second magic belonged to Dwyane Wade.

So is it Jimmy Butler's turn this time to torment Stephen Curry? Or Tyler Herro? Or perhaps Dion 2.0?

6. Dec. 3 at Toronto Raptors: As NBA.com noted, the Heat and Boston Celtics are the only Eastern Conference teams to open with 12 of their first 20 games on the road.

The game against the Raptors will be No. 20 on the Heat schedule, basically the quarter pole of the season.

And then the Heat will overtake the Celtics for the most road-loaded start in the East, with Game No. 21 for the Heat coming in Boston the night after they play in Toronto.

7. Dec. 6 vs. Washington Wizards: Bradley Beal makes his first appearance of the season at AmericanAirlines Arena. Does it come having signed his extension with the Wizards by his Oct. 21 deadline ... or a step closer to 2021 free agency?

Depending on the extension decision, this also could be when Micky Arison christens the Carnival Beal at the Port of Miami (Carnival Big Panda (Beal's nickname)?)

8. Dec. 13 vs. Los Angeles Lakers: This is when Pat Riley will be spotted at dinner with Anthony Davis in advance of the Lakers' lone visit, fueling rumors of Davis having Heat interest in 2020 free agency.

Riley, of course, will downplay the speculation at that moment, but not before introducing new Heat part owner Rich Paul.

9. Dec. 28 vs. Philadelphia 76ers: A video tribute for Josh Richardson? Or is that reserved only for the returns of Heat championships? Introduced last among the 76ers starters for an extended ovation?

The buy-in from Richardson during his four seasons with the Heat was absolute. That merits a token of appreciation during his scheduled first game back.

10. Jan. 3 at Orlando Magic: This is the first of four games against the Magic, with losses to Orlando having tormented the Heat in the playoff race in recent years.

As it is, the race again could be with the Magic for an East playoff berth. That makes this rivalry renewed with Nikola Vucevic.

11. Jan. 5 vs. Portland Trail Blazers: This could be contingent on what the Heat do during Richardson's return the previous weekend. If there is any form of tribute for Richardson, then what to do when Hassan Whiteside makes his lone scheduled return?

And if there is a moment created for Whiteside, during introductions or otherwise, the reaction will be ... ?

12. Feb. 5 at Los Angeles Clippers: This isn't as much about taking on Kawhi Leonard and Paul George at Staples Center as it is about being the final game before the NBA trading deadline.

The approach after this matchup could offer clarity for both 2020 and 2021 free agency. So buyers? Or sellers?

13. Feb. 12 at Utah Jazz: The game not only closes out a five-game western swing and leads into a weeklong All-Star break, it also ends a run of 20 of 25 games against 2019 playoff teams.

Stride or wobble into the All-Star break?

14. March 23 vs. Oklahoma City: Will Chris Paul be with the Oklahoma City Thunder when they make their lone appearance of the season at AmericanAirlines Arena?

Or will the Heat have revisited the trade possibility?

15. April 14 vs. Toronto Raptors: The end ... or back in the playoffs after a year's hiatus?

Then again, the Heat might not even know after their season finale, with the rest of the Eastern Conference closing out their schedules the following night.