Lori Riley: K.C. Jones may have been part of Boston sports lore, but he left his mark in Hartford, too

The first time John Gallagher met K.C. Jones, Jones walked up to Gallagher, then an assistant for the Hartford men’s basketball team, and introduced himself.

“He said, ‘Hey, how you doing? I’m K.C. Jones,’” Gallagher, now the head coach at Hartford, recalled Thursday.

He was still incredulous, after all these years.

“First off — everybody knows K.C. Jones,” Gallagher said. “If you’re a basketball fan and you grew up in the ′70s, you know he’s the greatest winner — him and [Bill] Russell are the greatest winners of all time.

“I said to [then head coach] Dan Leibovitz, I said, ‘Dan. The guy introduced himself to me like he was the mailman.’ The humility. The grace. The dignity. What we need in our society today is more K.C. Joneses.”

Celtics great K.C. Jones dies at age 88; coached Blizzard in Hartford »

Much has been written about Jones, who died on Christmas Day at age 88, and his impact with the Celtics as a player and a coach, his 12 NBA titles, two NCAA titles and Olympic gold medal.

But Jones also spent many years in the Hartford area, especially later in his life, and had an impact on the sports community here. After he retired from playing with the Celtics, he played for the Hartford Capitols, a team in the Eastern Professional Basketball League. After his NBA coaching career, he coached UConn stars Jen Rizzotti, Kara Wolters and Carla Berube for the New England Blizzard of the American Basketball League until the league folded due to bankruptcy in 1998.

A few years later, he worked in the University of Hartford athletic department, assisting with fundraising and community events and serving as a color commentator for men’s basketball games.

He was a familiar, congenial presence at many of Hartford’s athletic functions. People would see him around West Hartford and Bloomfield, where he lived, playing tennis at the Hartford Tennis Club or golf at Gillette Ridge or Wintonbury Hills in Bloomfield.

Jones’ interactions with Hartford stretch back to the late 1960s. When he was 12 years old, Jeff Kagan remembered seeing Jones’ maroon Cadillac with the vanity plate “KCJ” in his neighbor’s driveway. Kagan’s family lived in West Hartford, across the street from Robert Yellin, one of the Hartford Capitols’ owners.

Kagan’s family had a pool table in their basement and sometimes the Capitols’ players would come over after their Sunday afternoon pre-game meetings.

“I got to meet several members of the team,” said Kagan, now a doctor, who still lives in West Hartford. “K.C. Jones was quite memorable. I was very impressed by his Cadillac with the vanity plate.”

Jones, who was on the Capitols’ roster for the 1967-68 season, was coaching at Brandeis at the time. Jones’ Celtics teammate Gene Conley and Art Heyman (the first pick of the 1963 NBA draft who played for the Knicks) also played for the Capitols, who played in Hartford between 1966-74.

Thirty years later, after coaching the Celtics to two NBA titles and being inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, Jones returned to Hartford when the ABL made a play for the retired NBA coach to take over the Blizzard and boost the profile of the league.

He hired Boe Pearman from Maryland as an assistant. She kept in touch with K.C., and his wife Ellen, long after their Blizzard days were over.

“To this day, I credit so much to him, all the things I learned from him when we were in the pros and traveling together,” said Pearman, now the associate athletic director for women’s basketball at Mississippi. “When I saw the ticker [on ESPN about his death] and I saw the 12 NBA championships — you would have never known that about him, in talking with him. It was never about him.

“He would always talk about the players he coached, whether it was Larry Bird or whoever, he would tell stories about the guys. He was a very well-rounded man. He was very talented musically. One time we went to a restaurant and he just sat down at the piano and started playing and singing. He was a great singer.

“I would say, ‘Kase, is there anything you can’t do?’ and he would just laugh.”

Berube, now the women’s basketball coach at Princeton, played for the Blizzard for 1 1/2 seasons until the league’s demise.

“Being a die-hard Celtics fan, I remember him coaching the Celtics, the teams with Larry [Bird] and Kevin [McHale] and [Robert] Parish,” Berube said. “Those years were awesome, so it was pretty cool to be in his presence and have the honor of being coached by him.

“Everybody knew who K.C. Jones was. It was neat to have him as part of the ABL at that point. He definitely made an impact. We had to play at a high level.”

When the ABL folded, Jones was out of a job. He worked with Pearman as an assistant at the University of Rhode Island for a year. The next year, he was back, working at the University of Hartford.

“I don’t know how to retire,” said Jones then. He was 68.

Jeff Dooley, the play-by-play announcer for the Hartford men’s basketball team, remembered being on the bus, heading to a game, watching a Michael Jordan highlight video. Jones was sitting in the front with Leibovitz and Gallagher.

“We’re watching Michael Jordan absolutely torch the Celtics,” Dooley said. “Jordan’s got this 60-point game. Dan and John are going, ‘K.C, what’s going on?’ They’re teasing him.

“They flip to another clip and it gets silent and K.C. goes, ‘Hey guys, how come they didn’t show the final score?’ and Dan and Gal are like, ‘What do you mean? He had 60 points.’

“And K.C goes, ‘Just so you know, we won the game. We let him get his 60 points, but we won.’”

Jordan had 63 points but the Celtics won that day in 1986, 135-131, in double overtime, clinching the playoff series 3-0 over the Chicago Bulls.

“We had a ton of fun on the air,” Dooley said. “I would say, ‘If you’re the coach, what do you do in this situation?’ He’d say, ‘Well, I’m giving the ball to Larry Bird and telling everybody else to get out of the way.’

“I’d have to say, ‘Unfortunately, K.C., the Hawks don’t have Bird today. We’re going to have to go with Joe Zeglinski from deep range.’”

Arline Robbins, a University of Hartford athletic academic advisor, remembered going on the road with the team and walking around towns in Oklahoma and Arkansas and being amazed at how many people knew Jones and how he reacted to his celebrity.

“The person would engage him and ask him what he was doing, and K.C. would always ask them a question about themselves,” she said. “Can you imagine anyone doing that today?

“The group of us would go out, we would be at a restaurant, downtown Boston, the Italian district, whenever K.C. walked in, it would be like, ‘Oh my God.’ It was like the president coming in. People would come up to him at the table, and he wouldn’t say, ‘Oh, I’m eating’ or whatever. He would talk to them. He was incredible.”