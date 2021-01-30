Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr. asks to play in G-League for reps: source

NEW YORK — Eager for reps and an opportunity to demonstrate he’s still an NBA prospect, Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr. has requested to play in the G-League bubble, the Daily News has learned.

The former ninth overall pick hasn’t cracked Tom Thibodeau’s rotation and logged his ninth straight DNP in Friday’s victory over the Cavs. He’s appeared in only three games this season for a total of 28 minutes, falling in the depth chart behind newcomers Immanuel Quickley and Austin Rivers.

The month-long G-League competition, which begins Feb. 10 at Disney World, also offers Smith Jr. exposure before the trade deadline and free agency. His rookie contract, which pays out $5.7 million this season, expires in the summer. The Knicks are expected to grant Smith Jr.’s G-League request, according to a league source.

Other well-known player in the G-League bubble include Jeremy Lin, Jarrett Jack and Amir Johnson.

Smith Jr. began training camp vying for a starting spot while eliciting praise from Thibodeau, who said the point guard was “aggressive” and “getting better and better.” But then Smith Jr. suffered a deep thigh bruise and missed six of the first seven games. He’s struggled while playing sparingly since the injury, averaging three points in nine minutes on 20% shooting.

This weekend represents the two-year anniversary of New York acquiring Smith Jr. for Kristaps Porzingis. The high-flyer, who has competed in two Slam Dunk contests, was billed after the trade as the team’s future point guard and averaged 21.3 points in his first three games.

But last season marked a regression and Smith Jr. was pulled from the rotation. He was hoping for a recharge under coach Tom Thibodeau, who guided Derrick Rose, a similar-styled point guard, into stardom.

“You see that with a lot of players — a young player who usually finds some bumps on the road, and he had those and find a way to rise above them and become successful,” Thibodeau said in training camp.

The opportunity never got off the ground. Now Smith Jr.’s looking for reps in Orlando.

The Westchester Knicks, the team’s G-League affiliate, are among 18 teams participating in the bubble, with a roster highlighted by Myles Powell, Jared Harper and Theo Pinson.