Kevin Durant out two games with ‘mild’ hamstring strain

The Nets won’t have Kevin Durant for at least the next two games of their West Coast road trip. He has a mild hamstring strain, according to the team, and will sit out both ends of their back-to-back on Monday and Tuesday against the Kings and Suns.

Durant had 20 points in 33 minutes against his former team as the Nets blew out the Warriors on Saturday night.

In his first season back from a torn Achilles, Durant has been basically at full capacity. He’s averaged 35.7 minutes per game, tied for ninth in the league as of Sunday, but missed 9 of the team’s 28 games, mostly due to various coronavirus exposures. The Nets also twice load-managed him after he played 50 and 42 minutes in overtime wins against the Cavs and Hawks.

After missing the next two games, the earliest Durant could return is a Thursday night nationally televised game at the Lakers.