Magic drop third straight as Hawks dominate rebounding

The Orlando Magic struggled in the rebounding game and absorbed a 112-96 loss Tuesday to the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.

The loss dropped the Magic to 18-40 and into a tie for last in the Eastern Conference with the Pistons, who were idle Tuesday.

Wendell Carter Jr. and Cole Anthony each scored 17 points to lead the Magic, who lost their third consecutive game. Orlando was just 8 for 36 from the 3-point line (22.2%), but went 20 for 29 from the foul line and had 22 points off 14 Atlanta turnovers.

Atlanta, meanwhile, improved to 32-26 and is now 18-6 since Nate McMillan took over as coach March 1.

Trae Young finished with 25 points and Lou Williams had 22 points to pace Atlanta. The two guards combined to go 17 for 19 from the free-throw line.

Clint Capela finished with 19 boards as the Hawks outrebounded the Magic 63-38. Atlanta turned 14 offensive rebounds into 18 second-chance points as it outscored Orlando by 10 in that category.

Capela had a double-double by halftime with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

It was the eighth time this season and third time in the last four games Capela had a double-double by halftime.

The Magic were up 37-35 before the Hawks went on a 24-8 run over a 5:26 stretch to build a 61-43 lead late in the second quarter.

Atlanta still led by 16 in the third before Orlando used a 21-11 burst, capped by a Devin Cannady 3-pointer, to pull within six at 76-70.

The Magic outscored the Hawks 24-15 in the third quarter as the hosts shot just 26.9% (7 for 26) overall and went 0 for 6 from the 3-point line.

The Magic’s deficit was eight points early in the fourth quarter, but the Hawks quickly pushed their lead back to double digits and kept it there. A 6-foot jumper by John Collins ended a 19-8 run that made it 95-78.

The Magic will face the Pelicans at home Thursday with a 7 p.m. tip-off.