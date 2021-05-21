Kevin Durant’s failed Thunder championship runs prepared him to win big

NEW YORK — Kevin Durant feels like he’s played in an NBA Finals-like series every season since 2010. In many respects, that’s true. Durant’s Oklahoma City Thunder knocked on the championship door three years in a four-year span.

He made it to the Western Conference finals then lost to the eventual champion Dallas Mavericks in 2011. He made it to the NBA Finals in 2012, then lost to LeBron James’ Miami Heat, 4-1. Russell Westbrook got hurt in the playoffs the following season, leading to a second-round exit versus the Memphis Grizzlies. The Thunder then lost in the Western Conference finals to the Spurs before San Antonio won an NBA championship in 2014.

Durant finally won a championship as a member of the Golden State Warriors in 2017, then won another in 2018, claiming back-to-back NBA Finals MVP awards. He said those years knocking on the door prepared him for the run in Oakland, and are the foundation with which he attacks this postseason championship run with the Nets.

“So I felt like I understood what attention to detail meant, how each possession is important,” he said, “how you can’t beat yourself in a game as far as turnovers and offensive rebounds and taking bad shots.

“I figured that out early on in my career of what not to do in those moments.”It was when he got to the Warriors — a loaded team with other stars in Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala — that he learned to turn that attention to detail off the floor into execution on it. Those Warriors, albeit a juggernaut with loads of talent, were the best defensive team in the league and executed on offense with a trademark fluidity.

“I feel like it was a natural progression of learning how to win big basketball games in the NBA at this level,” Durant said of his journey to becoming a champion. “The experience is going to help me today.”

Every game is big in Brooklyn, where it’s championship — or NBA Finals appearance — or bust in Year 2 of the Durant and Kyrie Irving era. It’s only Year 1 of the Big 3, and a lack of availability has thrown a wrench into the equation.

Durant, Irving and James Harden have yet to play 10 games together as a trio. They are trying to compensate for that lack of time on the court together by spending time with each other off of it.

The Nets Big 3 talks hoops 24/7. They talk about themselves, other teams, schemes or other players they like.

“It’s always good to have that constant dialogue. That shows that basketball is in our DNA,” Durant said. “James texts me, Kyrie texts me and vice versa all hours of the day, talking about anything under the sun, especially when it comes to basketball. So we’re always in constant communication, but there’s another level you’ve got to go to which is transferring that onto the floor, and actually putting that into action. So that’s our next step.”

Translating that off-court talk back onto the floor is the critical step that helped Durant and the Warriors win back-to-back championships against LeBron's Cleveland Cavaliers. The talent didn’t hurt, either, and in Brooklyn, there’s a lot of it.