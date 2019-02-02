Who’s rooting for the Rams in the Super Bowl? Not many in Belleville, that’s for sure

People in Belleville either aren’t interested in this year’s Super Bowl or are actively rooting against the LA Rams.
In its third season after abandoning its fans in St. Louis, Stan Kroenke’s LA Rams have made it to Super Bowl LIII, facing off with the equally despised New England Patriots.
The News-Democrat asked roughly 30 people in downtown Belleville on Saturday what they thought about the game and who they were rooting for to win. Of those 30, almost all either weren’t watching the game, didn’t know what teams were playing or had no opinion on either team.
At Bennie’s Pizza Pub patrons Amy Thoma and Jenna Higgins said they weren’t sure if they’d watch the game at all.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“We haven’t decided if we’re watching yet,” said Jenna Higgins who, along with Amy Thoma, were spending part of Saturday afternoon at Bennie’s Pizza Pub.
She added that her husband is rooting for the Patriots and that she probably will too.
“I won’t cheer for them because they left St. Louis,” she said.
Thoma added that her two brothers were die-hard Rams’ fans. She said she hopes the Patriots win as a sort of revenge for St. Louis.
A block over at Seven Belleville, Nic Coambes, an employee at the bar, said he might watch a few minutes of the game, but still thinks the Kansas City Chiefs should have made it to the big game.
“The referees have big wallets these days,” Coambes said.
Mike Thouvenot, co-owner of Crafty Sugar Co. on Main St., said he’s rooting for the Patriots as well. He said he’s not a fan of either team but thinks it would be interesting to see Quarterback Tom Brady win another Super Bowl for the sixth time.
“Not really cheering for the Rams,” he said. “The Patriots, not really a fan of theirs either but it would be interesting to see Brady win another one and be the MVP.”
The Rams and Patriots face off at 5:30 p.m. Sunday night at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. If you want to tune in to root against the Rams or just to watch the commercials, the big game is on CBS.
Comments