St. Louis XFL team introduces former Bengals assistant as head coach

Oliver Luck, commissioner and CEO of the XFL, visited the Xtreme Football League’s St. Louis home to introduce the first head coach of St. Louis’ yet-to-be-named franchise.

Jonathan Hayes, the former tight ends coach for the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals, was presented to local media during a press conference at the Dome at America’s Center Thursday. He’ll also serve as the franchise’s general manager.

“I spent most of my NFL playing career in Missouri, and also played college ball in the Midwest, so I know firsthand that you won’t find better football fans anywhere,” he said. “We’re going to work hard and put together a team that’s fun and exciting to watch, and that the fans of St. Louis can rally around and support.”

Hayes spent 12 seasons as a player in the NFL from 1985 to 1996, including a nine-year run with the Kansas City Chiefs and his final three with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Before joining the Bengals as an assistant in 2003, he coached four seasons as tight ends and special teams coach at Oklahoma University.

The XFL is a reboot of owner Vince McMahon’s, of World Wrestling Federation fame, 2001 attempt to launch an pro-football alternative. That incarnation of the XFL lasted one season. McMahon has this time promised a product built on a faster pace and simpler rules as opposed to the WWF theatrics he hoped to inject with his previous attempt.

Play will kick off in February of 2020.

St. Louis is the only city that doesn’t already have an NFL franchise, having lost the Rams to Los Angeles in 2016. The team will play its home games at the Dome at America’s Center, formerly known as the Edward Jones Dome when the NFL was its tenant. The XFL has stated, however, that it might be interested in playing in a new soccer stadium, should St. Louis be awarded an MLS expansion franchise.

Other franchises for the inaugural XFL season will be located in Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, Tampa Bay, and Washington DC.

Bigger names have been hired in other XFL markets, including Kevin Gilbride in New York, Bob Stoops in Dallas, and former quarterback Jim Zorn in Seattle. With the introduction of Hayes Thursday, only the Los Angeles and Houston franchises have yet to announce their coaches.

Several rules have been tested by The Spring League, an instructional circuit made of up professional prospects. Among those that may be adopted by the XFL include: