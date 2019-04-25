Who is Marquise Brown, the Oklahoma wide receiver drafted by the Baltimore Ravens?

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marquise Brown runs through practice drills at The Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, Florida, on Saturday, December 27, 2018. The Sooners are set to face-off against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2018 Orange Bowl this coming Saturday at the Hard Rock Stadium. pportal@miamiherald.com

Marquise Brown needed a detour to get where he is today.

After a standout preps career at Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna, the wide receiver spent a year in junior college before breaking out into one of college football’s best wide receivers over his two seasons at Oklahoma.

It all paid off Thursday night when the Baltimore Ravens selected Brown with the 25th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Brown is Chaminade-Madonna’s second-ever first-round pick, joining three-time Pro Bowl linebacker Jon Beason (No. 25 overall to the Carolina Panthers).

“I never really had that in my mind that I’m not going to make it,” Brown said back in December when he was in South Florida for the Orange Bowl. “I always knew that someway, somehow I was going to make it happen.”

During his two years with the Sooners, Brown caught 132 passes for 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns over 27 games (21 starts). He had the luxury of catching passes from each of the last two Heisman Trophy winners, Kyler Murray in 2018 and Baker Mayfield in 2017.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah compares Brown to DeSean Jackson.

“He lines up outside and in the slot. He easily defeats press coverage with his quickness — and when corners elect to play off coverage, he eats up their cushion in a hurry,” Jeremiah wrote in his draft analysis. “He is a blur on deep posts and go routes, showing both suddenness off the line and another gear once the ball is thrown to him. He has also shown the ability to quickly get in/out of breaks when working back to the quarterback on curls and comebacks. He plays much bigger than his size [5-9, 166 pounds] down the field, attacking the football at the highest point. He is dynamic after the catch. Overall, Brown might lack ideal size, but he’s a polished receiver and a threat to score from anywhere on the field.”

