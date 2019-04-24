Johnson County DA to hold news conference about investigation of Tyreek Hill

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill under investigation for battery The Kansas City Chiefs have confirmed to The Star that they are aware of a law enforcement investigation involving wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas City Chiefs have confirmed to The Star that they are aware of a law enforcement investigation involving wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The Johnson County District Attorney announced that he will have a press conference Wednesday afternoon regarding the criminal investigation involving Kansas City Chiefs player Tyreek Hill and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal.

District Attorney Steve Howe announced on Twitter that the press conference will be held at 3 p.m. at the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office in Olathe.

Today at 3:00, Steve will be holding a press conference regarding the criminal investigation involving Tyreek Hill and Crystal Espinal. This will be held in our 4th floor conference room. — Johnson County KS DA (@JohnsonCoDA) April 24, 2019

Last week, the 3-year-old son of Hill, a wide receiver, was removed from the custody of Hill and the boy’s mother, sources have told The Star.

That came a month after news surfaced that Overland Park police took two reports at Hill’s Johnson County home, one for battery and the other for child abuse and neglect. The police reports, dated March 5 and March 14, both involved a juvenile.

Hill and Espinal were at the Johnson County courthouse last week. Sources have told The Star that they have been working through a family court process on a “child in need of care” case.

Records show that the NFL requested documents from Overland Park police on March 12 asking for any relevant information, including photos and 911 calls, regarding Hill, Espinal and their son as “it relates to alleged injuries sustained by the couple’s minor child.”

In 2015, Hill pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation and received three years probation. He was arrested in December 2014 after he assaulted Espinal, his then-girlfriend who was eight weeks pregnant at the time.

Hill was ordered to complete 52 weeks of domestic violence prevention classes as part of his plea agreement. The conviction was dismissed in August and ordered to be expunged after he completed his probation requirements.

Hill and Espinal have since become engaged and share a home in Overland Park. Hill told The Star at the January Pro Bowl in Orlando that Espinal is pregnant with twins.