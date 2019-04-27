Chicago Bears select K-State defensive back Duke Shelley in sixth round of NFL Draft

K-State DB Duke Shelley impresses NFL scouts at Wildcats Pro Day Kansas State Wildcats defensive back Duke Shelley impressed NFL scouts at K-State's Pro Day on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas State Wildcats defensive back Duke Shelley impressed NFL scouts at K-State's Pro Day on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

Duke Shelley faced an uphill battle to the NFL when his senior year at Kansas State was cut short with a toe injury.

Shelley, a former defensive back for the Wildcats, missed the final five games of his college career and was then unable to participate in any all-star games leading up to this week’s draft. His only opportunity to show off for NFL scouts came at K-State’s pro day in early March.

Turns out that was enough for him to make an impression.

The Chicago Bears selected Shelley in the sixth round of the NFL Draft with the 205th overall pick on Saturday.

He is the second former K-State player to hear his name called in the 2019 draft. The first was right tackle Dalton Risner, who went to the Denver Broncos in the second round with the 41st pick on Friday.

That comes as a bit of a surprise, considering running back Alex Barnes and fellow defensive back both arguably entered the draft with more buzz.

But Shelley is capable of excelling at the next level. A four-year starter for the Wildcats, he proved himself as a quality cover corner in the pass-happy Big 12 and was having an excellent senior campaign before going down with an injury.

His season actually ended after he made an interception against Oklahoma State last October when he tore a ligament in his big toe while trying to return the pick for a touchdown.

Just when it seemed like Shelley was turning into the unquestioned leader of K-State’s defense with 33 tackles, nine defended passes and three interceptions, his college career was over.

But he recovered quickly enough to turn heads at K-State’s pro day, and now he’s headed to the NFL.