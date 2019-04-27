Who is Rashad Fenton, the South Carolina cornerback drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs?

South Carolina defensive back Rashad Fenton runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis. AP

Another Miami-Dade football product is off the board as Kansas City Chiefs selected South Carolina Gamecocks cornerback and Carol City alumnus Rashad Fenton with the 28th pick of the sixth round — No. 201 overall — in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Fenton played in 48 career games for the Gamecocks, including 30 starts, and recorded 122 tackles, five interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery with 24 defended passes.

He was South Carolina’s top cover corner as a senior, intercepting three passes and breaking up six more while also playing some time at nickel corner and safety when needed.

He also has ability to return kickoffs and punts. Fenton averaged 24.8 yards per kickoff return during his college career, the second-best career average in Gamecocks history.

“Compact cornerback with average length and excessive lower body tightness who lacks fluidity and discipline to handle man coverage as an NFL cornerback,” NFL Netowrk draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote of Fenton. “He shows some route recognition when his eyes are forward and he is not lacking in aggressiveness at the catch-point. He has some zone potential, but his inconsistencies as tackler and inability to recover will be a challenge from him to overcome.”

Fenton, a three-star prospect out of high school, was a Miami Herald first-team All-County selection as a senior after recording five interceptions and returning two kickoffs and a punt for touchdowns.

Fenton is the sixth player from Miami-Dade County to go in the 2019 NFL Draft. He joins Gulliver Prep’s Joe Jackson, Northwestern’s Deandre Baker, Norland’s Vosean Joseph, and Killian’s Sheldrick Redwine and Jaquan Johnson.

Four of those — Fenton, Baker, Redwine and Johnson — are defensive backs as South Florida continues to prove itself as a fertile ground for secondary stars. Broward County also produced one NFL defensive back this year with Coconut Creek’s Trayvon Mullen, a second-round pick.