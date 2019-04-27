Who is Sheldrick Redwine, the Miami Hurricanes safety drafted by the Cleveland Browns?

UM’s Sheldrick Redwine on his position change from corner to safety Sheldrick Redwine said he once played safety at Killian High for four games when teammate Jaquan Johnson, now with him at UM, was injured. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sheldrick Redwine said he once played safety at Killian High for four games when teammate Jaquan Johnson, now with him at UM, was injured.

At Miami Killian High, where he played cornerback, eventual safety Sheldrick Redwine was a really quiet guy, according to his close friend and high school teammate Jaquan Johnson, who convinced former coaches to offer Redwine a University of Miami scholarship in 2015.

“He really didn’t get opportunities because I was the main attraction over there,’’ Johnson, who shared the UM backfield with Redwine, once said. “But I’m happy that I talked to the coaches and they really gave him a look and we got him over here. I said, ‘Redwine is the guy, trust me. Believe in what I’m telling you because he’s going to be something to deal with.’’’

On Saturday, Redwine became someone NFL offenses will have to deal with, when the now not-so-quiet 22-year-old was chosen by the Cleveland Browns as the 17th pick of the fourth round — No. 119 overall — in the NFL Draft.

Redwine, measured at the NFL Scouting Combine last month as 6-0 and 196 pounds, with 9 3/8-inch hands and 31 3/4-inch arms, grew into an excellent defensive back on what turned out to be the nation’s No. 4 overall defense and No. 1 pass defense this past season. He finished his senior season with 64 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, three interceptions, a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

At the Combine, he wowed scouts with a 4.44-second 40-yard dash, the sixth-best time recorded among safeties and 10th best when cornerbacks were included. He also excelled in the vertical jump, leaping 39 inches for the fourth-highest jump among safeties and eighth best when cornerbacks were included. And his 130-inch broad jump proved third best among safeties and seventh best when cornerbacks were added to the mix.

After his move from corner to safety, Sheldrick Redwine anchored a very good Miami defense with his athleticism, tackling ability and cover skills. Someone's NFL team is getting a very versatile defensive back! #ItsAllAboutTheU (@CanesFootball, @_23NeverLeft) pic.twitter.com/J2N2b4xgYU — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) April 23, 2019

“I’m a competitor,’’ said Redwine, who got to wear the gaudy, but coveted Miami turnover chain several times the past couple seasons, and became a fan favorite when he’d grab a whiteboard and scribble messages on it for the television cameras to capture.

One of his most popular whiteboard messages: “Don’t become a fan later.’’

Another one: “S/O 2 Mama.’’





With eight seconds left against Virginia Tech in 2017, Redwine’s pick sealed UM’s victory, and with the turnover chain around his neck, the safety wrote “BALL GAME.’’





“There’s nothing like staying home and putting on for your home city,” Redwine said on National Signing Day in 2015 after flipping from Louisville to the Hurricanes. “It’s a dream school growing up. The opportunity came. I just couldn’t pass it down.”





Redwine, who described UM coach Manny Diaz as an “evil genius,’’ is a self-proclaimed perfectionist who was converted to safety in the spring of 2017 and believes his “versatility” and “football IQ” and communication skills — not to mention athleticism — will make him a valuable addition to any NFL roster.

ESPN analyst Todd McShay said earlier this week that Redwine was “a little underrated in this class.’’

“Redwine, at 6-foot, 196 runnig a 4.44 is going to be...intriguing to defensive back coaches that are trying to develop guys.’’

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said Redwine is “a real physical, sure tackler’’ and “excellent blitzer.’’

“You see him in the middle of the field some as well as over the slot.’’

Redwine said he expected to be at his grandmother’s house this weekend, “just relaxing with family and friends — nothing too big. All my nerves went out. Somebody is going to get me somewhere. You’re either going to get what you paid for or you’re going to get a steal.’’