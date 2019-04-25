He’s blind and is a Ravens superfan. Now he’ll make NFL Draft history by doing this

The Baltimore Ravens will have 13-year-old Mo Gaba, a superfan battling cancer and is blind, read off their fourth-round NFL Draft pick using braille. It will be the first time in NFL Draft history. Screengrab Ravens Twitter

The Baltimore Ravens are using the 2019 NFL Draft to do something truly special and unique.

When Saturday’s fourth round takes place, the AFC North team will have one of its superfans, 13-year-old Mo Gaba, read their pick.

But what makes it unique and special is that Gaba is blind and battling cancer, and will read the pick in Braille, which will be the first time its happened in draft history.

Baltimore’s fourth-round pick is the 123rd overall pick in this year’s draft.

Meet our friend, Mo.



Mo will become the first person ever to announce an NFL draft pick in Braille. pic.twitter.com/5nMPpifA8t — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 24, 2019

But that’s not all for the Ravens for the 2019 NFL Draft. For their third-round pick, they’ll have Miles Taylor, who has cerebral palsy and became a viral sensation for his powerlifting videos, announce the pick.

"I have cerebral palsy. Cerebral palsy doesn't have me."



Meet Miles Taylor, who will announce our third-round pick.



Cerebral palsy doesn't define who Miles Taylor is. What defines him is his competitive drive, which made him a viral dead-lifting sensation. pic.twitter.com/aTxHlhu959 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 25, 2019