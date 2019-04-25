Football
He’s blind and is a Ravens superfan. Now he’ll make NFL Draft history by doing this
The Baltimore Ravens are using the 2019 NFL Draft to do something truly special and unique.
When Saturday’s fourth round takes place, the AFC North team will have one of its superfans, 13-year-old Mo Gaba, read their pick.
But what makes it unique and special is that Gaba is blind and battling cancer, and will read the pick in Braille, which will be the first time its happened in draft history.
Baltimore’s fourth-round pick is the 123rd overall pick in this year’s draft.
But that’s not all for the Ravens for the 2019 NFL Draft. For their third-round pick, they’ll have Miles Taylor, who has cerebral palsy and became a viral sensation for his powerlifting videos, announce the pick.
