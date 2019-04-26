Which college football conference won the 2019 NFL Draft’s first round?

Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the New York Jets selected Williams in the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. AP

For the fourth straight year, the Southeastern Conference tallied the most first-round picks in the NFL Draft.

But the Big Ten and Atlantic Coast Conference weren’t far behind.

The SEC produced nine first-round picks in Thursday’s 2019 NFL Draft, while the Big Ten and ACC each had seven.

The other two Power 5 conferences, the Big 12 and Pac-12, had three apiece.

Here’s a look at the hauls from conferences yielding multiple selections in the 2019 NFL Draft:

SEC

Alabama: Quinnen Williams, Jonah Williams, Josh Jacobs

Georgia: Deandre Baker

Kentucky: Josh Allen

LSU: Devin White

Mississippi State: Jeffrey Simmons, Montez Sweat, Johnathan Abram

Big Ten

Iowa: T.J. Hockenson, Noah Fant

Maryland: Darnell Savage

Michigan: Devin Bush, Rashan Gary

Ohio State: Nick Bosa, Dwayne Haskins

ACC

Boston College: Chris Lindstrom

Clemson: Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence

Duke: Daniel Jones

Florida State: Brian Burns

North Carolina State: Garrett Bradbury

Big 12

Oklahoma: Kyler Murray, Marquise Brown

TCU: LJ Collier

Pac-12

Arizona State: N’keal Harry

Washington: Kaleb Mcgary

Washington State: Andre Dillard