Which state produced the most NFL Draft first-round picks in 2019?

Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the San Francisco 49ers selected Bosa in the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. AP

There’s long been a debate over which state produces the most football talent.

Is it Florida? Is it Texas? How about California or any other states in SEC Country?

If we’re going off producing NFL talent in this year’s draft class, the title goes to Florida through the first round.

The Sunshine State, thanks to the talent hotbed of South Florida, had more first-round picks than any other state.

Players native to Florida accounted for five of the NFL’s 32 picks in the first round on Thursday.

Texas and North Carolina each had three. Louisiana, Mississippi, New Jersey and Washington each had two.

Here’s a list of the five NFL Draft picks from Florida:

Nick Bosa (49ers)

Devin Bush (Steelers)

Brian Burns (Panthers)

Marquise Brown (Ravens)

Deandre Baker (Giants)