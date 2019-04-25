Football
‘This is disgusting.’ Local and national reaction to Tyreek Hill recording
Johnson County DA will not charge Tyreek Hill in battery, abuse investigation
Public opinion regarding Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill took a decided turn after KCTV (Channel 5) in Kansas City aired a recording conversation between Hill and his fiancee Cyrstal Espinal after their 3-year-old son was injured.
In one portion of the conversation, Hill can be heard telling Espinal: “You need to be terrified of me, too, b----.”
There was an immediate reaction on Twitter.
USA Today writer Doug Farrar tweeted:
Pro Football Talk tweeted:
NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport tweeted:
Mike Garofolo of the NFL Network tweeted:
Yahoo Sports tweeted:
Chicago radio host Julie DiCaro wrote:
And football fans were sickened by the conversation:
