The Buccaneers needed defensive help. So they picked this LSU All-American linebacker

Louisiana State linebacker Devin White poses with his new jersey after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected White in the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. AP

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected LSU inside linebacker Devin White with the fifth overall pick in Thursday’s 2019 NFL Draft.

Defense was an area in need of improvement following linebacker Kwon Alexander’s departure in the offseason to the San Francisco 49ers.

White, who was an All-American in college, averaged 128 tackles per season the past two years with LSU.

Before the draft, NFL.com wrote about the Bucs’ draft needs of filling cornerback, defensive line, linebacker, running back and safety.

“The focus ought to be on giving coordinator Todd Bowles the pieces he needs to turn the defense around,” NFL.com wrote.

White is LSU’s first Butkus Award winner, which is given annually to college football’s best linebacker. He won the award for his 2018 season.