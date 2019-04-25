Here are the three players with Triangle ties picked in the first round of the NFL Draft

Can Duke quarterback Daniel Jones play NFL ball in New York? Duke football coach David Cutcliffe talks about his conversations with quarterback Daniel Jones about the possibility of playing NFL football for a New York team. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Duke football coach David Cutcliffe talks about his conversations with quarterback Daniel Jones about the possibility of playing NFL football for a New York team.

Duke quarterback Daniel Jones made history Thursday night when he was drafted No. 6 overall by the New York Giants.





Jones, a native of Charlotte, became the first Duke quarterback to be drafted in the first round of an NFL draft. Jones surprised some draft experts when he was drafted ahead of Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins, who was considered the second highest rated quarterback in the 2019 NFL draft.

Duke quarterback Daniel Jones (17) passes against Virginia Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Gerry Broome AP

Jones, a 6-5, 221-pound quarterback was a three-year starter for the Blue Devils. He was their first draft pick since 2015. He led the Blue Devils to a 8-5 record this past season and a second consecutive bowl game. He threw for 2,674 yards, 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also completed 237 of 392 pass attempts.

Earlier this week, Duke coach David Cutcliffe said he talked to Jones about him possibly joining the Giants and what that would mean, including the high expectations that come with playing in a big market.

“I have a firm belief, particularly at quarterback, nothing is ever as good as it seems and nothing is ever as bad as it seems,” Cutcliffe told reporters on Tuesday. “If you can understand that and live that, you’re going to be fine in any of those environments.”

Jones will likely back up and eventually succeed current NY Giants quarterback Eli Manning, another one of Cutcliffe’s pupils.

Former Wake Forest High School star drafted

Former Wake Forest High School star and Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was drafted 17th overall in the NFL draft by the New York Giants Thursday night.

Lawrence, a 6-4, 342-pound defensive tackle, became the third Clemson defensive lineman drafted in the first round behind Clelin Ferrell, who was drafted fourth overall, and Christian Wilkins, who was 13th overall.

Clemson’s Dexter Lawrence left the Tigers after his junior season to enter the NFL draft. Jim Cowsert AP

In his three seasons at Clemson, Lawrence recorded 131 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. Lawrence was forced to sit out of Clemson’s Cotton Bowl game against Notre Dame, as well as the national championship game against Alabama after he and two other players failed a drug test. Lawrence maintained that he didn’t know how ostarine, a banned substance, got into his system.

NC State offensive lineman drafted

Garrett Bradbury became the second N.C. State player in as many years drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday night. It was the first time N.C. State has had first round draft picks in two consecutive years since 1979 and 1980.

Former N.C. State defensive lineman Bradley Chubb was drafted No. 5 overall in the 2018 NFL draft.

Bradbury, a 6-3, 306-pound center, was drafted No. 18 overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2019 draft. He was the first center off the board. Bradbury, a three-year starter, was a consensus All-American in 2018.