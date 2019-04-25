Football

After picking Kyler Murray, Cardinals were roasted for this tweet about Josh Rosen

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray waves after the Arizona Cardinals selected Murray in the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.
Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray waves after the Arizona Cardinals selected Murray in the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey AP Photo

These days, it’s a good idea for a player to comb through old social media messages and delete some of those embarrassing ones.

The Arizona Cardinals should have done the same.

After the Cardinals selected Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick in Thursday night’s NFL Draft, a lot of people on Twitter were making fun of Arizona for a tweet in February.

The tweet included a picture of quarterback Josh Rosen with this quote from Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury: “Josh is our guy.”

Um, now Josh is going to be a backup.

Here is the original tweet:

And this is what people were saying about that tweet:

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.
  Comments  