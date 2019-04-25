After picking Kyler Murray, Cardinals were roasted for this tweet about Josh Rosen

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray waves after the Arizona Cardinals selected Murray in the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. AP Photo

These days, it’s a good idea for a player to comb through old social media messages and delete some of those embarrassing ones.

The Arizona Cardinals should have done the same.

After the Cardinals selected Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick in Thursday night’s NFL Draft, a lot of people on Twitter were making fun of Arizona for a tweet in February.

The tweet included a picture of quarterback Josh Rosen with this quote from Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury: “Josh is our guy.”

Um, now Josh is going to be a backup.

Here is the original tweet:

Y’all are having fun with speculation, but... pic.twitter.com/dy4NbJ82iB — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) February 12, 2019

And this is what people were saying about that tweet:

Liars. This is why I would never let you draft me. — ChainsawWade (@chainsawwade) April 26, 2019

Lol — ethan (@yaboizaper) April 26, 2019

L — Robbie (@robbielampka) April 26, 2019

Fake news — TheRealPstabber (@TheRealPstabber) April 26, 2019