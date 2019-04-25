Miami Dolphins’ first-round pick DT Christian Wilkins says he can play in offense too

Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins moves into NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the Miami Dolphins selected Wilkins in the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. AP

Toward the end of the 2019 NFL Draft’s first round on Thursday, Christian Wilkins’ infectious personality was on full display for anyone watching ABC’s draft coverage.

The Clemson defensive tackle was taken by the Miami Dolphins with the 13th overall pick earlier in the night.

During an interview on ABC, the topic of Wilkins’ versatility was brought up.

Specifically, how he was utilized in goal-line situations at Clemson out of the backfield to score touchdowns or catch passes in the flat.

Wilkins had a little fun with the opportunity on national television.

“I’m lobbying for it right now, where’s the camera,” Wilkins said as he turned toward an ABC camera. “Hey, Miami fans to Miami coaches to Coach Flores ... to whoever I need to talk to. I’m the most versatile man in this draft. Let me play a little running back, quarterback. I can do it all. Any package you give me, I got you.”