Who is Kelvin Harmon, the wide receiver the Washington Redskins took in sixth round?

The Washington Redskins took N.C. State wide receiver Kelvin Harmon with the 206th pick in the six round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Harmon was the fourth N.C. State player drafted.

Harmon was born in Liberia, before coming to the United States as a child. He was a first team All-ACC selection in 2018 after catching 81 passes for 1,186 yards and 7 touchdowns. He caught 69 passes for 1,017 yards in 2017.





NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein wrote: “Harmon might show up as average in the speed and quickness departments, but he knows how to play and he plays to his strengths. He has issues separating against tight man coverage so he uses his frame, play strength and ball skills to own a bigger piece of a smaller catch space. He has a big-dog swagger.”

He initially projected Harmon to go as high as the fourth round, but fell to the sixth.

As he waited to hear his name called, Harmon tweeted on Saturday, “Just wait until I step on that field, swear they’re going to feel me week in & week out.”

In three seasons, Harmon finished with 2,665 career yards, third in school history, behind Tory Holt and Jerricho Cotchery, who both played four seasons at N.C. State. He also had 177 career receptions, which is fourth in school history.