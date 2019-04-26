Who is Germaine Pratt, the NC State linebacker drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals?

NC State’s Pratt makes a monster sack Watch a time-lapse of NC State's Germaine Pratt sacking Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown for a loss of nine yards during the Wolfpack victory at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch a time-lapse of NC State's Germaine Pratt sacking Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown for a loss of nine yards during the Wolfpack victory at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018.

The Cincinnati Bengals selected N.C. State linebacker Germaine Pratt with the 72nd pick of the third round in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Pratt, a 6-2, 240-pound linebacker played safety during his first two years at N.C. State before making the move to linebacker.

Pratt finished the 2018 season with 104 tackles, a team-high 10.5 for loss and six sacks. He skipped his team’s bowl game to get healthy and focus on the NFL draft.

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein wrote: “Free safety-turned-linebacker with good cover skills who has filled out his frame and checks the size and speed boxes, but Pratt is still in the process of learning to man his position. He plays upright in space and is unorthodox and inconsistent in taking on blocks and finding his run fits.”

He was initially projected to be drafted in the fourth round.