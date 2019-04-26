Football

Drew Lock stirs the pot in KC and Denver with ‘bad guys’ comment

Mizzou QB Drew Lock taking it one throw at a time at NFL Scouting Combine

Missouri Tigers quarterback Drew Lock talks about the NFL Draft process on Friday, March 2, 2019 at the NFL Scouting Combine. By
Up Next
Missouri Tigers quarterback Drew Lock talks about the NFL Draft process on Friday, March 2, 2019 at the NFL Scouting Combine. By

Quarterback Drew Lock didn’t waste time making an impact after being drafted Friday night by the Denver Broncos in the second round.

Lock, the former Mizzou star who is from Lee’s Summit, acknowledged he was a Chiefs fan going into enemy territory when he told reporters: “I was a Chiefs guy ... but hopefully I can go back to Kansas City and get a couple wins with the bad guys.”

That comment, unsurprisingly, didn’t go unnoticed by Chiefs or Broncos fans.

This is a sample of what Chiefs fans said about that comment and the fact that Lock was going to Denver:

And Broncos fans offered this thoughts about that “bad guys” comment:

Related stories from Belleville News-Democrat
Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.
  Comments  