Drew Lock stirs the pot in KC and Denver with ‘bad guys’ comment
Quarterback Drew Lock didn’t waste time making an impact after being drafted Friday night by the Denver Broncos in the second round.
Lock, the former Mizzou star who is from Lee’s Summit, acknowledged he was a Chiefs fan going into enemy territory when he told reporters: “I was a Chiefs guy ... but hopefully I can go back to Kansas City and get a couple wins with the bad guys.”
That comment, unsurprisingly, didn’t go unnoticed by Chiefs or Broncos fans.
This is a sample of what Chiefs fans said about that comment and the fact that Lock was going to Denver:
And Broncos fans offered this thoughts about that “bad guys” comment:
