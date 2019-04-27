Who is quarterback Ryan Finley, the Cincinnati Bengals fourth-round pick from N.C. State

NC State’s Ryan Finley is ready for the NFL draft NC State quarterback Ryan Finley, a three-year starter for the Wolfpack, is ready for the NFL draft. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK NC State quarterback Ryan Finley, a three-year starter for the Wolfpack, is ready for the NFL draft.

The Cincinnati Bengals took N.C. State quarterback Ryan Finely with the 104th pick in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft on Saturday. The Bengals traded up to get Finley on Day 3 of the draft.

Finley, 24, spent six seasons in college — three at Boise State before transferring to N.C. State for his final three years. He finished his college career second in N.C. State history with 10,501 passing yards, behind Phillip Rivers.

Finley is 6-4, 213 pounds. He threw for 3,928 passing yards in 2018, had 25 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 67.4 completion percentage.

ESPN analyst Todd McShay called Finley the “most pro-ready quarterback” in the draft. ESPN analyst Mel Kiper called him a “Kirk Cousins-type quarterback.”

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com wrote: “While Finley’s accuracy, production and mode of operation has been static over the last three years, his ability to improve in all areas has been impressive.”

Finley was the second N.C. State player by the Bengals, who took linebacker Germaine Pratt in the third round. He was the third N.C. State player drafted overall. N.C. State offensive lineman Garrett Bradbury was drafted 18th overall in the first round.