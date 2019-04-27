Who is Hjalte Froholdt, the Arkansas guard the New England Patriots drafted?

The New England Patriots picked Arkansas guard Hjalte Froholdt with the 118th overall pick during the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Froholdt played at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. AP

IMG Academy is known for its football factory, churning out Power 5 college football players every year.

Now the Bradenton, Florida private school program is seeing its past stars not only play in college, but get selected in the NFL Draft.

Alabama native Bo Scarbrough was the first former Ascender to get taken in the NFL Draft when he went last year.

Now Hjalte Froholdt has added to IMG alums in the NFL. The Dane native, who played guard and center at Arkansas, was drafted by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Patriots took Froholdt with the 118th pick.

Froholdt mainly played guard for the Razorbacks this past season, and started a youth football team in his native Denmark before becoming a foreign exchange student in Ohio. That led to transferring to IMG Academy, where he quickly became a fixture garnering plenty of college suitors. His time at Arkansas saw him switch sides on the line to playing as a guard and center.