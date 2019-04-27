Football
Who is Cole Holcomb, the linebacker the Washington Redskins took fifth round?
UNC’s Holcomb: ‘At this point, you’ve got to fight for pride’
It took some time, but North Carolina linebacker Cole Holcomb finally heard his name called in the 2-19 NFL Draft.
The Washington Redskins drafted Holcomb 173rd overall in the fifth round.
“I can’t even put this into words,” Holcomb said in a statement. “This is something I was told I wouldn’t be able to do. Looking back now, we’re here and we’re just getting started.”
Holcomb, a 6-1, 235-pound linebacker, recorded 105 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, a sack and forced four fumbles in 2018. His best game came against Georgia Tech on Nov. 3, when he had 22 tackles and three forced fumbles.
Holcomb entered UNC as a walk-on but eventually earned a scholarship and led the team in tackles his last three seasons.
He wasn’t invited to the NFL combine but caught eyes when he ran a 4.48 in UNC’s pro day.
NFL.com’s Luke Zierlein worte: “Speedy run-and-chase linebacker with the eyes and instincts to diagnose and respond quickly, but lacking critical take-on skill at the point of attack. He has sideline-to-sideline range but he needs to play less reactively and with a more urgent play demeanor in attacking downhill.”
Holcomb was the first Tar Heels drafted in the 2019 NFL draft.
