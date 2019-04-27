Who is Cole Holcomb, the linebacker the Washington Redskins took fifth round?

UNC’s Holcomb: ‘At this point, you’ve got to fight for pride’ UNC linebacker Cole Holcomb talks about keeping his team motivated after losses pile up. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK UNC linebacker Cole Holcomb talks about keeping his team motivated after losses pile up.

It took some time, but North Carolina linebacker Cole Holcomb finally heard his name called in the 2-19 NFL Draft.

The Washington Redskins drafted Holcomb 173rd overall in the fifth round.

“I can’t even put this into words,” Holcomb said in a statement. “This is something I was told I wouldn’t be able to do. Looking back now, we’re here and we’re just getting started.”

Holcomb, a 6-1, 235-pound linebacker, recorded 105 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, a sack and forced four fumbles in 2018. His best game came against Georgia Tech on Nov. 3, when he had 22 tackles and three forced fumbles.

Holcomb entered UNC as a walk-on but eventually earned a scholarship and led the team in tackles his last three seasons.

He wasn’t invited to the NFL combine but caught eyes when he ran a 4.48 in UNC’s pro day.

NFL.com’s Luke Zierlein worte: “Speedy run-and-chase linebacker with the eyes and instincts to diagnose and respond quickly, but lacking critical take-on skill at the point of attack. He has sideline-to-sideline range but he needs to play less reactively and with a more urgent play demeanor in attacking downhill.”

Holcomb was the first Tar Heels drafted in the 2019 NFL draft.