Here are the 2019 NFL Draft capsules and team-by-team grades

Grading each team’s NFL draft class a day after the draft ends is sort of like grading a marriage while they’re cleaning up from the wedding. But, here we go...

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Rd. 1: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

Rd. 2: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

Rd. 2: Andy Isabella, WR, UMass

Rd. 3: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

Rd. 4: Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

Rd. 5: Delonte Thompson, S, Alabama

Rd. 6: Keesean Johnson, WR, Fresno State

Rd. 6: Lamont Gaillard, C, Georgia

Analysis: After you draft your franchise QB, do you get him weapons or protection first? Arizona got Murray the former, but better come up with the latter before Murray gets Jim Plunkett-ed.

Grade: B-

ATLANTA FALCONS

Rd. 1: Christopher Lindstrom, G, Boston College

Rd. 1: Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington

Rd. 4: Kendall Sheffield, CB, Ohio State

Rd. 4: John Cominsky, DE, Charleston

Rd. 5: Qadree Ollison, RB, Pittsburgh

Rd. 5: Jordan Miller, CB, Washington

Rd. 6: Marcus Green, WR, Louisiana-Monroe

Analysis: So, in a pass heavy league, opposing quarterbacks sit in their passing pockets as comfy as in Eames Chairs, it’s a strong D-line draft but you spend your only two picks in the first two rounds on the O-line? Here’s some D for you, Falcons.

Grade: D

BALTIMORE RAVENS





Rd. 1: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

Rd. 3: Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech

Rd. 3: Miles Boykin, WR, Notre Dame

Rd. 4: Justice Hill, RW, Oklahoma State

Rd. 4: Ben Powers, G, Oklahoma

Rd. 4: Iman Marshall, CB, USC

Rd. 5: Daylon Mack, DT, Texas A&M

Rd. 6: Trace Mcsorley, QB, Penn State

Analysis: Two wide receivers for second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson to throw to and the FBS record-holder in sacks to replace Terrell Suggs. The last pass rusher drafted out of Louisiana Tech: Hall of Famer Fred Dean, who retired a few quarterbacks and offensive tackles.

Grade: B+

BUFFALO BILLS





Rd. 1: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

Rd. 2: Cody Ford, G, Oklahoma

Rd. 3: Devin Singletary, RB, Florida Atlantic

Rd. 3: Dawson Knox, TE, Mississippi

Rd. 5: Vosean Joseph, LB, Florida

Rd. 6: Jaquan Johnson, S, UM

Rd. 7: Darryl Johnson, DE, North Carolina A&T

Rd. 7: Tommy Sweeney, TE, Boston College

Analysis: Ed Oliver messed up many an offense’s Saturday, but he might need some more physical maturity before he can do the same on Sunday. Like the offensive picks, but one of them could’ve been a cornerback.

Grade: B-

CAROLINA PANTHERS





Rd. 1: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

Rd. 2: Greg Little, OT, Mississippi

Rd. 3: Will Grier, QB, West Virginia

Rd. 4: Christian Miller, DE, Alabama

Rd. 4: Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

Rd. 5: Jordan Scarlett, RB, Florida

Rd. 6: Dennis Daley, OT, South Carolina

Rd. 7: Terry Godwin, WR, Georgia

Analysis: Need some hell coming off the edges, go get some fast, athletic defensive demons from Alabama and Florida State to get around the corner. The Grier pick feels like a “Why not? shot.

Grade: B

CHICAGO BEARS





Rd. 3: David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State

Rd. 4: Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia

Rd. 6: Duke Shelley, CB, Kansas State

Rd. 7: Kerrith Whyte, RB, Florida Atlantic

Rd. 7: Stephen Denmark, CB, Valdosta State

Analysis: The Bears dealt their first-round pick to Oakland as part of the package for Khalil Mack in a deal liked by everybody but analytics geeks and NFC North quarterbacks. They weren’t set to come out of the draft with many more firm assets and they didn’t.

Grade: C-

CINCINNATI BENGALS





Rd. 1: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

Rd. 2: Drew Sample, TE, Washington

Rd. 3: Germaine Pratt, LB, North Carolina State

Rd. 4: Ryan Finley, QB, North Carolina State

Rd. 4: Michael Jordan, OG, Ohio State

Rd. 6: Trayveon Williams, RB, Texas A&M

Rd. 6: Deshaun Davis, LB, Auburn

Rd. 6: Rodney Anderson, RB, Oklahoma

Rd. 7: Jordan Brown, CB, South Dakota State

Analysis: Management in the ‘Nati must think opponents are going to stop themselves, going by the way they didn’t do anything about that porous defense until their third pick. Have they looked at the rest of the AFC North?

Grade: D-

CLEVELAND BROWNS





Rd. 2: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

Rd. 3: Slone Takitaki, LB, BYU

Rd. 4: Sheldrick Redwine, S, UM

Rd. 5: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

Rd. 5: Austin Seibert, K, Oklahoma

Rd. 6: Drew Forbes, G, Southeast Missouri State

Rd. 7: Donnie Lewis, CB, Tulane

Analysis: The Browns traded their first rounder for WR Odell Beckham and smartly spent their first three picks on defense. But win a playoff game in your first 20 years of existence before spending a fifth-round pick on a kicker.

Grade: B-

DALLAS COWBOYS





Rd. 2: Trysten Hill, DT, UCF

Rd. 3: Connor McGovern, G, Penn State

Rd. 4: Tony Pollard, RB, Memphis

Rd. 5: Michael Jackson, CB, UM

Rd. 5: Joe Jackson, DE, UM

Rd. 6: Donovan Wilson, S, Texas A&M

Rd. 7: Mike Weber, RB, Ohio State

Rd. 7: Jalen Jelks, DE, Oregon

Analysis: The first rounder went to Oakland in the trade for wide receiver Amari Cooper. The two fifth-rounders from UM might be what the draftniks embrace as “value picks” at need positions.

Grade: B

DENVER BRONCOS





Rd. 1: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Rd. 2: Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

Rd. 2: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

Rd. 3: Dre’mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

Rd. 5: Justin Hollins, DE, Oregon

Rd. 6: Juwann Winfree, WR, Colorado

Analysis: Pick an Iowa tight end, you get the benefit of the doubt. Pick a big-arm, little-pocket presence quarterback after you picked Tim Tebow, Paxton Lynch and Brock Osweiler, you get just doubt.

Grade: C-

DETROIT LIONS





Rd. 1: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

Rd. 2: Jahlani Tavai, LB, Hawaii

Rd. 3: Will Harris, S, Boston College

Rd. 4: Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson

Rd. 5: Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

Rd. 6: Travis Fulgham, WR, Old Dominion

Rd. 6: Ty Johnson, RB, Maryland

Rd. 7: Isaac Nauta, TE, Georgia

Rd. 7: P.J. Johnson, DT, Arizona

Analysis: We know what we said about Iowa tight ends in the Denver section. But needing D-linemen in a D-line thick draft, might’ve wanted to do something about that in the first three picks.

Grade: C

GREEN BAY PACKERS





Rd. 1: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

Rd. 1: Darnell Savage, S, Maryland

Rd. 2: Elgton Jenkins, C, Mississippi State

Rd. 3: Jace Sternberger TE, Texas A&M

Rd. 5: Kingsley Keke, DE, Texas A&M

Rd. 6: Ka’dar Hollman, CB, Toledo

Rd. 6: Dexter Williams, RB, Notre Dame

Rd. 7: Ty Summers, LB, TCU

Analysis: Needing playmakers to put around Aaron Rodgers, the Pack didn’t get around to that until the third round. Gary’s turned first-round talent into third-round production and Savage brings a small-but-sticky-in-coverage package.

Grade: C-

HOUSTON TEXANS





Rd. 1: Tyus Howard, OT, Alabama State

Rd. 2: Lonnie Johnson, CB, Kentucky

Rd. 2: Max Scharping, OT, Northern Illinois

Rd. 3: Kahale Warring, TE, San Diego State

Rd. 5: Charles Omenihu, DE, Texas

Rd. 6: Xavier Crawford, CB, Central Michigan

Rd. 7: Cullen Gillaspia, RB, Texas A&M

Analysis: Houston’s fine young quarterback Deshaun Watson got sacked 62 times last year and needed a tight end. The Texans took care of their man in the first two rounds and got a needed cornerback.

Grade: A

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS





Rd. 2: Rock Ya-sin, CB, Temple

Rd. 2: Ben Banogu, DE, Texas Christian

Rd. 2: Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State

Rd. 3: Bobby Okereke, LB, Stanford

Rd. 4: Kharl Willis, S, Michigan State

Rd. 5: Marvell Tell, S, USC

Rd. 5: E.J. Speed, LB, Tarleton State

Rd. 6: Gerri Green, DE/LB, Mississippi State

Rd. 7: Jackson Barton, T, Utah

Rd. 7: Javon Patterson, C, Mississippi

Analysis: They might’ve reached on Banogu, but at least they spent their draft adding to an improving defense. That cursing you heard was AFC South defensive coordinators thinking about dealing with Campbell’s 4.3 speed opposite T.Y. Hilton.

Grade: B+

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS





Rd. 1: Josh Allen, DE/LB, Kentucky

Rd. 2: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

Rd. 3: Josh Oliver, TE, San Jose State

Rd. 3: Quincy Williams, S, Murray State

Rd. 5: Ryquell Armstead, RB, Temple

Rd. 6: Gardner Minshew, QB, Washington State

Rd. 7: Dontavious Russell, DT, Auburn

Analysis: You can’t have too many pass rushers who can swing positions these days, so we’re not going to hate on the Josh Allen pick. But if one of his positions was wide receiver or running back, we’d feel a lot better about this draft.

Grade: C+

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS





Rd. 2: Mecole Hardman, WR, Georgia

Rd. 2: Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia

Rd. 3: Khalen Saunders, DT, Western Illinois

Rd. 6: Rashad Fenton, CB, South Carolina

Rd. 6: Darwin Thompson, RB, Utah State

Rd. 7: Nick Allegretti, G, Illinois

Analysis: The Chiefs defense had more problems than just staying onside last year, so management spent free agency and the draft trying to cut Kansas City’s vulnerability in shootouts.

Grade: B+

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS





Rd. 1: Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

Rd. 2: Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

Rd. 3: trey Pipkins, OT, Sioux Falls

Rd. 4: Drue Tranquill, LB, Notre Dame

Rd. 5: Easton Stick, QB, North Dakota State

Rd. 6: Emeke Egbule, LB, Houston

Rd. 7: Cortez Broughton, DT, Cincinnati

Analysis: The Chargers couldn’t find a cornerback they liked? Otherwise, a pretty basic filling out for a good team that needs to get over the New England hump this year or next.

Grade: B

LOS ANGELES RAMS





Rd. 2: Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

Rd. 3: Darrell Henderson, RB, Memphis

Rd. 3: David Long, CB, Michigan

Rd. 3: Bobby Evans, OT, Oklahoma

Rd. 4: Greg Gaines, DT, Washington

Rd. 5: David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin

Rd. 7: Nick Scott, S, Penn State

Rd. 7: Dakota Allen, LB, Texas Tech

Analysis: Did we miss the Rams replacing center John Sullivan, whose option they declined? Otherwise, hard to fault these selections, even waiting until the third round to draft Todd Gurley’s injury replacement.

Grade: B

MIAMI DOLPHINS





Rd. 1: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

Rd. 3: Michael Deiter, G, Wisconsin

Rd. 5: Andrew Van Ginkel, LB, Wisconsin

Rd. 6: Isaiah Prince, OT, Ohio State

Rd. 7: Chandler Cox, RB, Auburn

Rd. 7: Myles Gaskin, RB, Washington

Analysis: Wilkins tape’ and charisma created the weird feeling that the Dolphins definitely got something right in round one. Second round picks usually blow up in the Dolphins’ face the way Acme products did The Coyote. Will trading a second for Josh Rosen do the same?

Grade: B-

MINNESOTA VIKINGS





Rd. 1: Garrett Bradbury, C, North Carolina State

Rd. 2: Irv Smith, TE, Alabama

Rd. 3: Alexander Mattison, RB, Boise State

Rd. 4: Dru Samia, G, Oklahoma

Rd. 5: Cameron Smith, LB, USC

Rd. 6: Armon Watts, DT, Arkansas

Rd. 6: Marcus Epps, S, Wyoming

Rd. 6: Olisaemeka Udoh, OT, Elon

Rd. 7: Kris Boyd, CB, Texas

Rd. 7: Dillon Mitchell, WR, Oregon

Rd. 7: Olabisi Johnson, WR, Colorado State

Rd. 7: Austin Cutting, LS, Air Force

Analysis: Spent the first four rounds on need, although they must really like Bradbury because they needed defensive linemen, too. If you’re going to have almost enough sixth and seventh round picks to fill out a practice squad, might as well draft a long snapper.

Grade: A-

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS





Rd. 1: N’keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

Rd. 2: Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt

Rd. 3: Chase Winovich, DE/LB, Michigan

Rd. 3: Damien Harris, RB, Alabama

Rd. 3: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

Rd. 4: Hjalte Froholdt, OG, Arkansas

Rd. 4: Jarrett Stidham, QB, Auburn

Rd. 5: Byron Coward, DT, Maryland

Rd. 5: Jacob Bailey, P, Stanford

Rd. 7: Ken Webster, CB, Mississppi

Analysis: The Pats drafted guys to their own specs, grabbed a punter and took a Pick 4 shot at a quarterback. You know, the things they always do and do right just enough to be a two-generation dynasty.

Grade: B

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS





Rd. 2: Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M

Rd. 4: Chauncey Gardner, S, Florida

Rd. 6: Saquan Hampton, S, Rutgers

Rd. 7: Alize Mack, TE, Notre Dame

Rd. 7: Kaden Elliss, LB, Idaho

Analysis: The Saints’ 2019 first-round pick went to Green Bay in 2018 so they could move up for defensive end Marcus Davenport. Maybe that’ll look better in a couple of years after Davenport actually starts a game.

Grade: D+

NEW YORK GIANTS

Rd. 1: Daniel Jones, Duke

Rd. 1: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

Rd. 1: DeAndre Baker, CB, Georgia

Rd. 3: Oshane Ximines, DE/LB, Old Dominion

Rd. 4: Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame

Rd. 5: Ryan Connelly, LB, Wisconsin

Rd. 5: Darius Slayton, WR, Auburn

Rd. 6: Corey Ballentine, CB, Washburn

Rd. 7: George Asafo-adjel, OT, Kentucky

Rd. 7: Chris Slayton, DT, Syracuse

Analysis: If Daniel Jones isn’t starting by the end of this season, take this down another letter grade. Maybe Giants-philes wanted more from the Odell Beckham trade, but if Jones and two of the other top 5 picks work out, they’ll get over it.

Grade: B

NEW YORK JETS





Rd. 1: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

Rd. 3: Jachal Polite, DE/LB, Florida

Rd. 3: Chuma Edoga, OT, USC

Rd. 4: Trevon Wesco, TE, West Virginia

Rd. 5: Blake Cashman, LB, Minnesota

Rd. 6: Blessuan Austin, CB, Rutgers

Analysis: Sam Darnold’s could wind up somewhere between Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, but the Jets might get him beaten down into Archie Manning. And beating up the other team’s QB isn’t compensating for that.

Grade: D

OAKLAND RAIDERS





Rd. 1: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

Rd. 1: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

Rd. 1: Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State

Rd. 2: Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

Rd. 4: Maxx Crosby, DE/LB, Eastern Michigan

Rd. 4: Isaiah Johnson, CB, Houston

Rd. 4: Foster Moreau, TE, LSU

Rd. 5: Hunter Renfrow, WR, Clemson

Rd. 7: Quinton Bell, DE/LB, Prairie View A&M

Analysis: With Mike Mayock handling a draft that has three first round picks, the only person who could screw this up is Jon Gruden. The Jacobs pick screams Gruden, and even that just seems … ambitious.

Grade: A-

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES





Rd. 1: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

Rd. 2: Miles Sanders, RB, Penn State

Rd. 2: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford

Rd. 4: Shareef Miller, DE/LB, Penn State

Rd. 5: Clayton Thorson, QB, Northwestern

Analysis: We’re all for keeping Carson Wentz healthy. But maybe the Eagles should’ve done more to make sure he doesn’t have to put up 35 points a game to get wins.

Grade: D+

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Rd. 1: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

Rd. 3: Diontae Johnson, WR, Toledo

Rd. 3: Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State

Rd. 4: Benny Snell, RB, Kentucky

Rd. 5: Zach Gentry, TE, Michigan

Rd. 6: Sutton Smith, DE/LB, Northern Illinois

Rd. 6: Isaiah Buggs, DT, Alabama

Rd. 6: Ulysees Gilbert, LB, Akron

Rd. 7: Derwin Gray, OT, Maryland

Analysis: Undersized Devin Bush made play after play up in beefy Big Ten country for three years. Ignore Johnson’s 40 time and ask the DBs who chased him into the end zone about his speed.

Grade: A-

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS





Rd. 1: Nick Bosa, De, Ohio State

Rd. 2: Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina

Rd. 3: Jalen Hurd, WR, Baylor

Rd. 4: Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah

Rd. 5: Dre Greenlaw, LB, Arkansas

Rd. 6: Kaden Smith,TE, Stanford

Rd. 6: Justin Skule, OT, Vanderbilt

Rd. 6: Tim Harris, CB, Virginia

Analysis: Social media whatever, Nick Bosa looks like a baller. But taking a punter in the fourth round and not addressing offensive linemen and cornerback need until the sixth round, practice squad picks?

Grade: C-

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS





Rd. 1: L.J. Collier, DE, Texas Christian

Rd. 2: Marquise Blair, S, Utah

Rd. 2: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

Rd. 3: Cody Barton, LB, Utah

Rd. 4: Gary Jennings, WR, West Virginia

Rd. 4: Phil Haynes, G, Wake Forest

Rd. 4: Ugo Amadi, CB, Oregon

Rd. 5: Ben Burr-kirven, LB, Washington

Rd. 6: Travis Homer, RB, UM

Rd. 6: Demarcus Christmas, DT, Florida State

Rd. 7: John Ursua, WR, Hawaii

Analysis: A lot of needs had Seattle shopping in many aisles, picking each level of defense, offensive line and wide receivers in the first four rounds. Looks like they bought well.

Grade: A-

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS





Rd. 1: Devin White, LB, LSU

Rd. 2: Sean Bunting, CB, Central Michigan

Rd. 3: Jamel Dean, CB, Auburn

Rd. 3: Mike Edwards, S, Kentucky

Rd. 4: Anthony Nelson, DE, Iowa

Rd. 5: Matt Gay, K, Utah

Rd. 6: Scott Miller, WR, Bowling Green State

Rd. 7: Terry Beckner, Jr., DT, Missouri

Analysis: For 40 years, when the Bucs have been good, their defense did the heavy lifting. They got all down with the defense, then celebrated by taking a kicker in the fifth round.

Grade: B+

TENNESSEE TITANS





Rd. 1: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

Rd. 2: A.J. Brown, WR, Mississippi

Rd. 3: Nate Davis, G, Charlotte

Rd. 4: Amani Hooker, S, Iowa

Rd. 5: D’andre Walker, DE/LB, Georgia

Rd. 6: David Long, LB, West Virginia

Analysis: Ironic that with all the happy madness of the draft being in Nashville, the hometown team’s draft seemed about as “Meh. OK” as the hometown team.

Grade: C

WASHINGTON REDSKINS





Rd. 1: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

Rd. 1: Montez Sweat, DE/LB, Mississippi State

Rd. 3: Terry McLaurin, WR, Ohio State

Rd. 4: Bryce Love, RB, Stanford

Rd. 4: Wes Martin, G, Indiana

Rd. 5: Ross Pierschbacher, C, Alabama

Rd. 5: Cole Holcomb, LB, North Carolina

Rd. 6: Kelvin Harmon, WR, North Carolina State

Rd. 7: Jimmy Moreland, CB, James Madison

Rd. 7: Jordan Brailford, DE/LB Oklahoma State

Analysis: Haskins doesn’t just have a big gun, it’s a big gun with sniper accuracy. How well the game in his head evolves could say whether this is a great draft or just a nice one.

Grade: B+

