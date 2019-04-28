Jane McManus: Trump drafts Nick Bosa with the top pick in his culture war

Nick Bosa may have been the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft, but the DE out of Ohio State was just made the top pick in the culture wars.

President Donald Trump, who in fairness was the No. 2 pick in the popular vote, tweeted his congratulations to Bosa on Saturday morning. Bosa had famously scrubbed some of his pro Trump tweets in preparation for the draft just in case he was drafted by San Francisco – he was! – although not sure if talking about it on ESPN helped with keeping it all on the quiet.

Neither will the fact that Trump chose to congratulate Bosa instead of Kyler Murray, the black quarterback chosen by Arizona with the first overall pick of the draft.

"Congratulations to Nick Bosa on being picked number two in the NFL Draft," Trump wrote on Twitter. "You will be a great player for years to come, maybe one of the best. Big Talent! San Francisco will embrace you but most importantly, always stay true to yourself. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

This isn't just a dog whistle to the racist part of his base, it's an all-out Trump team draft and Bosa was the No. 1 pick. He joins Johnny Manziel, Tiger Woods and Vladimir Putin as figures Trump has felt compelled to congratulate, and the latter was in spite of national security advisors who reportedly put "DO NOT CONGRATULATE" on his briefing notes.

The problem is that Bosa had already tip-toed back his support for the president. His first press conference as a 49er included an apology for calling Colin Kaepernick a "clown" among other tweets. He said the liberal Bay Area might just be the best thing for him.

"I think me being here is even better for me as a person," Bosa said. "I don't think there's any city that you could be in that would help you grow as much as this one will."

Which might explain Trump's self-helpful "stay true to yourself."

"The thing about the Bosa tweet, it was very Trump," sportswriter Jeff Pearlman said. "The No. 1 pick is an African-American kid and Trump ignores it. Bosa is a Trump supporter so he loves him. Trump says he's going to be a great player but he has no idea what a 4-3 defense is."

Trump was a football team owner decades before the presidency became a possibility. As Pearlman adeptly detailed in "Football for a Buck," he helped drive the USFL into the ground.

If only the NFL had let Trump buy the Bills back in 2014, the only taxes he could have fiddled with would be of the revenue-sharing variety. He could finish last in the league standings and grouse about being due a Super Bowl, while entertaining writers with his bombast.

"He would've been a pretty good owner, he wants to be the most important person in the room," Pearlman said. "He aspires to be classy but he's cheesy classy, but cheesy classy works in sports."

Now that he's the most important person in politics, Trump won't let Bosa or the NFL stick to sports. And if news organizations choose to ignore this inconvenient story arc, they are making a conscious choice not to cover the news. The news cycle moves at such a crazy clip, but the NFL has been a favorite target of Trump, from calling players who kneel sons of bitches to blasting the league's measures to prevent concussions.

If you step back, Trump has taken the us-versus-them team mentality all the way to the White House. So much of what he does can be traced back to sports.

Trump knows how to put a roster together. In fact he's one dictator with an eye patch short of getting a team of super authoritarians together to take on the Justice League, or in this case more like the European Union.

And, just like Bill Belichick after media day during the Super Bowl, Trump has tried to shut his staffers away from Congressional subpoenas and oversight hearings.

Or take his approach to domestic violence. Like the Chiefs, Trump kept an alleged abuser like Rob Porter on his staff after two of his ex-wives went public to detail years of abuse, and Porter ultimately resigned.

"He says he's innocent," Trump said. Jerry Jones couldn't have said it any better.

The Dallas owner welcomed Greg Hardy in 2015 after he was convicted in a North Carolina bench trial of abusing a woman. The account is horrific. Hardy appealed that to a jury but then the woman disappeared and a local district attorney said in court that he understood Hardy had paid for her silence.

"The facts are that he was not convicted," Jones said after cheerfully bringing Hardy on board.

Us versus them, and like Trump, the NFL has learned so little on the subject.

The Chiefs released a statement Friday saying they are aware of the audio of Tyreek Hill threatening his partner. The team that drafted Hill after he plead guilty to punching his pregnant girlfriend, said it would "make the right decision" in light of the new information.

Just fills one with confidence.

Trump couldn't just coast on the good economic news released Friday. Instead, he interrupted the positive news cycle to return to one of the low moments in his presidency, when a neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville led to the death of counter-protester Heather Heyer. At the time, Trump said there were good people on both sides of the issue.

Friday, he doubled down to praise confederate general Robert E. Lee and the good people who want to see statues to Lee's greatness. That Lee was a cruel slaveholder who shed American blood in the name of enslavement apparently didn't warrant mention.

That's important context for the tweet congratulating Bosa, because Bosa's social media history shows he might be on board with those ideas, or have been in the past. When Trump feels embattled he's looking for teammates.

Treating politics like a team sport, where team loyalty is prized above all else, has gotten Trump to the White House. But what will a tweet like this mean for Bosa, a young player in a new market with a career ahead of him?

Fittingly, it will all play out in the same locker room where Kaepernick last hung up his jersey.