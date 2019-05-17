KC, Mizzou product Shane Ray signs free-agent contract with Baltimore Ravens

Broncos linebacker Shane Ray, a KC native, had eight sacks for Denver in 2016. AP

Kansas City and University of Missouri product Shane Ray signed a one-year free-agent deal with the Baltimore Ravens on Friday.

Terms were undisclosed.

Ray, 26, played in high school at Bishop Miege, then starred at Mizzou before being drafted 23rd overall by the Denver Broncos in 2015.

Ray had eight sacks in 2016. Over the next two seasons, however, he managed just two sacks total as was his playing time was limited because of injuries. He has missed a total of 13 games over the past two years.

The Ravens hope he’s healthy now, because they need help on the edge. They lost Terrell Suggs and Za’Darius Smith — veterans who combined for 15 1/2 sacks over the past two seasons — via free agency.

The Ravens on Friday also signed linebacker Pernell McPhee to a free-agent contract. And they selected edge rusher Jaylon Ferguson in the third round of this year’s NFL Draft.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.