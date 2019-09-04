Five easy ways to make your fantasy football league better

"Boredom is a vital problem for the moralist, since at least half the sins of mankind are caused by the fear of it." – Bertrand Russell, The Conquest of Happiness

If I'm picking up what the 20th century British philosopher is putting down, you have to keep your fantasy football league fresh.

It will make the world a better place and you a better human.

Here are five ways to make your league better:

1. If relegation is good for soccer, it's good for your fantasy football league, especially if it's larger than a standard league (13 teams or more). Why not have a 10-team league with the other teams battling it out for promotion? This makes finishing anywhere but last place almost as important as winning the whole thing.

2. Allow the league to choose draft slots. Forget the standings from last season or allowing a computer to randomly select your draft order. We're already giving away too much control to the machines as it is. Sarah Connor would be furious. Instead, utilize the reverse-order of the standings to kickstart a selection process where each league member can choose where they want to draft. This adds another layer of strategy to your league's process.

3. Head-to-head would be the perfect format for fantasy football if it weren't for bad luck. You've been there. Your team maxes out its potential only to face the one team who could have beat you that week. If your league features six playoff teams, give the first five spots to teams with the best record. Give the sixth to the team outside of those five with the most cumulative fantasy points for the season. It could save a really good team's season from being undercut by bad luck.

4. Either ban kickers (you can add a flex, try a two-quarterback format or individual defensive players) or draft the team instead of the actual kicker. Example: You draft Baltimore, not Justin Tucker. I'm personally for banning kickers. There's simply not much of a difference between all of them.

5. The most obvious way to spice up your fantasy football league is by hosting a live draft party. Look, I enjoy sitting behind a computer screen in my boxers, drinking Mountain Dew Code Red while munching on some Funyuns as much as the next person. But aren't we all desperately seeking human contact in this increasingly isolating world we inhabit? There's a reason you're in this league with these people. Host it at someone's house or make a weekend of it somewhere really cool (Vegas, anyone?), but get together for real.