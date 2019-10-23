Football
Chiefs fans have mixed reaction to Patrick Mahomes returning to practice Wednesday
Chiefs fans knew quarterback Patrick Mahomes would be returning to practice at some point, but no one thought it would be Wednesday.
Yet that was the case, and less than a week after his kneecap was dislocated, Mahomes was expected to throw passes. Backup quarterback Matt Moore apparently hasn’t been told he will start Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium.
Is Mahomes’ ability to return from an injury this amazing? Or are the Chiefs trying to put up a smokescreen ahead of Sunday’s game.
Whatever the case, the news of Mahomes’ return had Chiefs fans buzzing.
This is a sample of what they were sharing on Twitter:
Comments