In ‘Detail’ show, Peyton Manning says a great Tom Brady pass likely was an accident

Fox Sports broadcaster Troy Aikman called the pass “unbelievable” and “as good as it gets.”

During the Buccaneers’ 38-10 win over the Green Bay Packers earlier this month, Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady completed a nearly perfect pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski. It’s the throw that Aikman was gushing about.

But former Colts/Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning wasn’t so sure that pass wasn’t an accident.

In a preview of his “Detail” show on ESPN+, Manning broke down the play and as usual, it was insightful.

“Now, will we get Tom to admit who he was throwing to? I don’t think so,” Manning said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Here is the clip with Manning explaining why Brady got lucky:

Nothing gets by Peyton, especially when it comes to @TomBrady getting a little too much credit. #DETAIL: https://t.co/wZvh0BpmZO pic.twitter.com/IVe2Ad4ISB — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) October 27, 2020

Manning also poked fun at Tom Brady losing track of the downs, and said NFL players have it easy because they are doing Zoom interviews with reporters.