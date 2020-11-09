Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Chargers deleted this tweet after prematurely celebrating victory in game they lost

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert reacts after the Chargers’ loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert reacts after the Chargers’ loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Ashley Landis AP

For once, it seemed like the Chargers would be the team pulling out the last-second victory and breaking the hearts of their opponents.

The Chargers have lost three games this season after holding a lead of 17 points or larger. On Sunday, they were down 11 points against the Raiders but appeared to have pulled out a last-second victory.

Justin Herbert’s pass to Donald Parham was ruled a touchdown, but replay showed Parham didn’t have control of the ball:

So the Raiders escaped with a 31-26 victory. And the poor people running the Chargers’ social media account thought they finally had something fun to share on Twitter.

Alas, they jumped the gun with this pun about Parham and had to delete the tweet:

Here is what the Raiders tweeted after holding off the Chargers:

In the AFC West, the Chiefs are atop the division with an 8-1 record, followed by the Raiders (5-3), Broncos (3-5) and Chargers (2-6).

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
