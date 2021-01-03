Vikings end a disappointing season with a 37-35 win over the Lions

The Vikings wrapped up a disappointing season with a 37-35 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

They ended a three-game losing streak to finish 7-9 and in third place in the NFC North.

Receiver Justin Jefferson continued to be a highlight for the Vikings. With nine catches for 133 yards, Jefferson hit 1,400 receiving yards, breaking Randy Moss' franchise rookie record and claiming the NFL record for rookie receiving yards in the Super Bowl era, surpassing Anquan Boldin's 1,377 yards in 2003.