2021 NFL mock draft: Two-round projections

The first 18 picks of the 2021 NFL draft are now locked into place barring any trades between now and late April. Picks 19-through-32 will be determined by the playoffs.

The Jacksonville Jaguars earned the right to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence first overall by losing their last 15 games of the season. Interestingly enough, there's a 10-win Miami Dolphins team selecting just two picks later thanks to a 2019 trade with former Houston Texans coach/GM Bill O'Brien.

After Lawrence is taken — there is currently not much evidence he won't be taken first — the focus will turn to where the other quarterbacks are selected. There are five other signal-callers who could conceivably be drafted in prime time.

THE PREAMBLE

The NFL draft has become a nice appetizer before our main course in September. A mock version of said draft is meant to educate, and even entertain. At very least, it helps you pass the time.

This is an early attempt at identifying the best players available in this season's draft class, and which teams they match up well with considering the updated draft order (according to NFL.com).

The closer we get to draft day, the more I attempt to match what teams will actually do with their draft picks as opposed to what I believe they should do.

Last season, I was the fourth most accurate (out of 109) NFL draft prognosticator according to The Huddle Report (most accurate in print). I'm seventh over the past five years.

Here's my updated 2021 NFL mock draft, now through two rounds:

FIRST ROUND

1. Jacksonville (1-15) — Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson, Jr.

The Jaguars' rebuild will get a boost with four picks in the top 50. Lawrence is a good start and a much better building block than Blake Bortles or Blaine Gabbert. Top needs: QB, OT, CB

2. N.Y. Jets (2-14) — Zach Wilson, QB, BYU, Jr.

GM Joe Douglas has three options here. Take whoever he believes is the second best quarterback in this draft class (I currently believe it's Wilson by a hair), trade for a stockpile of picks (always my preference) or select a potential franchise left tackle in Penei Sewell (not a bad consolation prize). Maybe Douglas still isn't sold on Sam Darnold and potentially tries to deal him this offseason or he really likes this quarterback draft class. The competition level hasn't been the strongest, but Wilson's performance has been eye-opening — he's passed for 3,692 yards (third in the nation) and 33 touchdowns (third in the nation) against only three interceptions. The Davey O'Brien semifinalist's arm talent and improvisation skills are equally impressive. Top needs: QB, Edge, DB

3. Miami from Houston (4-12) — Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU, Jr.

It's scary that a 10-win team with such a good coach and plenty of young talent also has four picks in the top 50. The Dolphins are desperate for wide receivers who can get open. A lot of people are forgetting how good Chase actually was during the Tigers' national title run. The 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner opted out this season because of COVID-19. Top needs: WR, OL, LB

4. Atlanta (4-12) — Justin Fields, QB, Ohio St., Jr.

I imagine the new general manager will want to target Matt Ryan's heir apparent. Last time the Falcons had a top-five pick, they took Ryan third overall in 2008. Fields' heroic performance in the Sugar Bowl against Clemson almost wipes away his recent questionable decision making against Northwestern and Indiana, especially when he was under duress. His 385 yards and six touchdown passes against the Tigers while he was hurting underlines how much talent he has to work with. Top needs: Edge, S, RB

5. Cincinnati (4-11-1) — Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon, Jr.

It would be a personal affront to Joe Burrow if owner/GM Mike Brown doesn't pick an offensive lineman in the first round. Sewell being available here would be a best-case scenario for the Bengals. Otherwise, it wouldn't surprise me if they trade up to land the 2019 Outland Trophy winner — he opted out of this season due to the threat of COVID-19 as well. Top needs: OT, CB, Edge

6. Philadelphia (4-11-1) — Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama, Jr.

Former All-Pro Darius Slay has been inconsistent at best during his first season in Philly and Nickell Robey-Coleman is headed for free agency. Surtain, a former five-star recruit, has NFL DNA (father was an All-Pro corner who played 11 seasons) and prototypical traits. He was recently named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year. Top needs: OL, DB, LB

7. Detroit (5-11) — Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama, Jr.

Matthew Stafford's future with his only team during an impressive professional career is up in the air, but I'll wait and see. Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola are all unrestricted free agents. I don't suspect Waddle's broken ankle will impact his draft stock much (coach Nick Saban has yet to rule him out of playing in the College Football championship game against Clemson). He was off to an incredible start — 25 receptions, 557 yards and four touchdowns in four games — after showing promise as a sophomore. Top needs: WR, LB, DT

8. Carolina (5-11) — Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech, Jr.

I'd consider a quarterback here if Wilson or Fields were available. However, Rasul Douglas is clearly the weakest link in a young, up-and-coming defense. Farley is a physical press corner with elite athleticism and size (6-foot-2, 197 pounds) who also opted out due to COVID-19. Top needs: OT, LB, CB

9. Denver (5-11) — Micah Parsons, LB, Penn St., Jr.

Vic Fangio's best defenses have historically featured a roaming linebacker. Parsons is another elite prospect who opted out of the 2020 season, citing "the potential risk to the health and well-being" of his young son. Top needs: CB, Edge, LB

10. Dallas (6-10) — Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern, Sr.

Injuries and age are starting to erode what was once the Cowboys greatest strength, it's offensive line. Slater handled Chase Young as a junior while playing left tackle and didn't allow a single sack the entire season. He's versatile and talented enough to play all five offensive line positions. Slater opted out of this season due to COVID-19. Top needs: Edge, DB, OL

11. N.Y. Giants (6-10) — Gregory Rousseau, Edge, Miami, So.

The Giants' pass rush was almost non-existent the last month of the season. It's been almost two decades since a Hurricane defensive end was taken in the first round (Jerome McDougle in 2003). Rousseau finished with 15.5 sacks in 13 games as a redshirt freshman, but opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. Top needs: OT, Edge, LB

12. San Francisco (6-10) — Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina, Jr.

The 49ers currently don't have a corner under contract after this season. Adding Horn — his father Joe was a Pro Bowl wide receiver — would give Richard Sherman someone to mentor if he returns (it seems unlikely at this point) or secure the future Hall of Famer's replacement. He's a very talented press corner with elite speed, good size (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) and can make plays in run support. And there's clearly a pipeline between the Bay Area and South Carolina (See: Deebo Samuel and Javon Kinlaw). Top needs: OL, DB, Edge

13. L.A. Chargers (7-9) — Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC, Jr.

The Chargers were picking fourth overall before finishing the season with a four-game win streak. Three of their five starters on the offensive line are scheduled to hit free agency — in addition to injured Pro-Bowler Mike Pouncey. Vera-Tucker has been one of the best offensive tackles in the country, but could also shine on the interior in the NFL. Top needs: OL, TE, Edge

14. Minnesota (7-9) — Daviyon Nixon, DL, Iowa, Jr.

Coach Mike Zimmer didn't hold back when he called his defense the "worst one I've ever had." Nixon, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, was recently named a consensus All-American. He'd pair nicely with Danielle Hunter to revitalize a once fearsome pass rush. Top needs: DL, FS, OL

15. New England (7-9) — Mac Jones, QB, Alabama, Jr.

Cam Newton isn't the long-term answer at quarterback and Bill Belichick clearly doesn't believe in Jarrett Stidham. Jones benefits from a great supporting cast in Tuscaloosa, but he's an accurate, decisive passer who has 4,036 yards (second in the nation), 36 touchdown passes (second in the nation) against only four interceptions and a QBR of 95.8 (first in the nation). He finished third in the Heisman Trophy race. Top needs: QB, WR, LB

16. Arizona (8-8) — Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida, Jr.

There are other needs, but adding a matchup nightmare like Pitts to the Kyler Murray-DeAndre Hopkins dynamic duo would generate instant ulcers to most defensive coordinators in the NFL. Pitts is definitely more receiver than complete tight end, but he's a valuable chess piece either way — his 17.9 yards per reception and 12 touchdowns in only eight games are indicative of that. He is a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award (nation's best receiver) and the clear favorite to win the Mackey Award (nation's top tight end). Top needs: CB, OL, Edge

17. Las Vegas (8-8) — Kwity Paye, Edge, Michigan, Sr.

For as much draft capital as the Raiders have spent recently on their defense, you'd expect better results by now. There have been flashes, but nothing concrete yet. Paye is an upside pick who hadn't produced at an elite level before (he only had 9.5 sacks in his first three seasons in Ann Arbor), but there's athletic indicators he will continue to improve as a pass rusher. According to Pro Football Focus, Paye had a 26% pass-rush win rate — fourth-best of any Power 5 edge defender in the country — which is typically defined as how often a player beats his blocker within 2.5 seconds. He's already an impressive run defender against the spread offense, which is becoming increasingly important in the NFL. Top needs: DL, OG, DB

18. Miami (10-6) — Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame, Sr.

The Dolphins are only a few players away from fielding a potentially elite defense. Owusu-Koramoah is an explosive athlete who can make plays from sideline-to-sideline. The ACC Defensive Player of the Year is also a finalist for the Butkus Award (nation's top linebacker) and Bednarik Award (defensive player of the year). Top needs: WR, OL, LB

19. Washington (7-9) — Kyle Trask, QB, Florida, Sr.

It's looking like a quarterback will definitely be the target with the release of Dwayne Haskins. Trask has legit pocket presence and a surprising touch for such a strong arm. He had a horrible Cotton Bowl against Oklahoma, but that doesn't erase a Heisman-worthy season (he finished fourth). He had 43 touchdown passes (first in the nation) against only eight interceptions, 4,283 passing yards (first in the nation) and a QBR of 88.3 (sixth in the nation). Top needs: OL, WR, QB

20. Chicago (8-8) — Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech, Sr.

The pick is a wide receiver if Allen Robinson leaves during free agency. Otherwise, an upgrade at tackle is needed after it appears the interior line has been shored up. Darrisaw could find his way into the top 15 if he tests as well as I believe he will during the draft process (assuming we are able to have a combine or pro days). Top needs: OT, WR, QB

21. Jacksonville from L.A. Rams (10-6) — Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas, Jr.

Cam Robinson is a free agent and Cosmi is likely an upgrade anyways. You can't develop a young quarterback if you don't have a decent offensive line. It's science. Cosmi dominated in 26 games at right tackle. He did the same at left tackle this season. Top needs: QB, OT, CB

22. Indianapolis (11-5) — Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota St., So.

A matchup with the Bills on Saturday could be Philip Rivers final game and Jacoby Brissett is scheduled to be a free agent. A showcase game against Central Arkansas didn't really do Lance's draft stock any favors, but there's too much arm talent and playmaking ability to deny here. The measurables check every box. Top needs: QB, Edge, CB

23. Cleveland (11-5) — Joseph Ossai, Edge, Texas, Jr.

The Browns need to upgrade their pass rush outside of Myles Garrett, but they also need to improve their linebacker corps. Ossai is the best of both worlds. He's a relentless pass rusher, but is also capable of being impactful against the run and in pass coverage. Top needs: Edge, LB, S

24. Tennessee (11-5) — Carlos Basham Jr., Edge, Wake Forest, Sr.

The Titans finished with only 19 sacks this season — only the Bengals and Jaguars had fewer. Basham is a strong, athletic, productive pass rusher who can disrupt an offense. He had 11 sacks and 18 tackles for loss as a first-team All-ACC selection in 2019 and opened 2020 with a sack in each of his first five games. Top needs: OT, WR, Edge

25. Tampa Bay (11-5) — DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama, Sr.

Both Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown will be free agents. The Heisman winner will likely fall because of his slight build or average speed, but he actually had a better statistical season than 2020 first-round picks Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy last year — who both were top-15 picks — leading the Crimson Tide with 1,256 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. Smith has taken his game to another level since Waddle was sidelined — he has 1,085 yards on 60 receptions and 16 touchdowns in his last seven games. Top needs: Edge, WR, DT

26. Baltimore (11-5) — Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota, Jr.

This is how the Ravens consistently outperform other teams in the draft. Great players who should be drafted higher fall to them consistently for a myriad of reasons. Bateman is a big receiver (6-2, 210) with excellent hands who was eighth in the country with 20.3 yards per catch in 2019. The Gophers haven't had a first-round pick since 2006 when running back Laurence Maroney went No. 21 overall to New England. Top needs: Edge, OL, WR

27. N.Y. Jets from Seattle (12-4) — Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa, Jr.

The Jets go defense after addressing the offense with their earlier pick. Collins has the size (6-4, 260), athleticism and positional flexibility that will cause most defensive coordinators to drool. He received the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, awarded by the Football Writers Association of America to the top defensive player in college football. Top needs: QB, Edge, DB

28. New Orleans (12-4) — Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia, Jr.

The verdict is still out on if Drew Brees' successor is currently on the roster with Taysom Hill showing his upside against Atlanta, but regressing against Denver and losing to Philadelphia. But there aren't any quarterbacks available worth taking here. Upcoming tough cap decisions could lead to a depleted secondary. Stokes is built thin, but remains an impressive athlete who maintains his physicality and played better than almost anyone at the position in the entire nation. Top needs: QB, DL, CB

29. Pittsburgh (12-4) — Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson, Sr.

The Steelers are facing difficult decisions at almost every major position after this season. Here, I examine what might happen if James Conner leaves in free agency. I was shocked when Etienne decided to return for his senior season, but he re-enforced everything I liked about him the previous three seasons. He's a three-down threat who has an uncanny nose for the end zone. Top needs: OT, Edge, QB

30. Green Bay (13-3) — Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri, Jr.

The Packers' run defense has not improved by much and remains a significant weakness of a potential title contender — they're allowing 4.5 yards per carry. A converted safety, Bolton is a thumper in the middle who is equally adept in coverage and is a finalist for the Butkus Award. Top needs: OL, LB, CB

31. Buffalo (13-3) — Jaylen Mayfield, OT, Michigan, Jr.

Dominant right tackle Daryl Williams is one of three starting offensive lineman headed for free agency. Mayfield features the athletic ability and size combo that makes offensive line coaches salivate. Top needs: CB, OT, LB

32. Kansas City (14-2) — Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio St., Jr.

The greatness of Patrick Mahomes covers up a lot of warts. The Chiefs offensive line needs an infusion of talent. Davis is a system-proof, plug-and-play starter at the next level and a potential All-Pro. Top needs: WR, OL, Edge

SECOND ROUND

33. Jacksonville — Derion Kendrick, CB, Clemson, Jr.

34. N.Y. Jets — Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame, Sr.

35. Atlanta — Najee Harris, RB, Alabama, Sr.

36. Miami from Houston — Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama, Sr.

37. Philadelphia — Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama, Sr.

38. Cincinnati — Azeez Ojulari, Edge, Georgia, So.

39. Carolina — Walker Little, OT, Stanford, Sr.

40. Denver — Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio St., Jr.

41. Detroit — Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama, So.

42. N.Y. Giants — Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota St., Sr.

43. San Francisco — Creed Humphrey, OL, Oklahoma, Jr.

44. Dallas — Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia, Jr.

45. Jacksonville from Minnesota — Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue, So.

46. New England — Chris Olave, WR, Ohio St., Jr.

47. L.A. Chargers — Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn St., Jr.

Hunter Henry will be a free agent and could find a lucrative market awaiting him. Freiermuth is the total package at tight end. He could conceivably become Justin Herbert's safety blanket and red zone favorite going forward. Top needs: OL, TE, Edge

48. Las Vegas — Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee, Sr.

49. Arizona — Jaelan Phillips, Edge, Miami, Jr.

50. Miami — Jayson Oweh, Edge, Penn St., So.

51. Washington — Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU, Jr.

52. Chicago — Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC, Jr.

53. L.A. Rams — Patrick Jones II, Edge, Pittsburgh, Sr.

Leonard Floyd has finally fulfilled his potential, but he also only signed a one-year deal. Jones is an athletic pass rusher who had 17.5 sacks and 24 tackles for loss his final two seasons. He's also a solid run defender. Top needs: OT, LB, Edge

54. Cleveland — Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU, Jr.

55. Tennessee — Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida, Sr.

56. Indianapolis — Chris Rumph II, Edge, Duke, Jr.

57. Baltimore — Landon Dickerson, OL, Alabama, Sr.

58. Tampa Bay — Jay Tufele, DL, USC, Jr.

59. Pittsburgh — Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson, Jr.

60. Seattle — Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida St., Sr.

Nasirildeen is a first-round talent who is only available here because of injury history. He's a defensive chess piece, a safety-linebacker hybrid, who would pair with Jamal Adams to give the Seahawks one of the most dynamic defensive backfields in the NFL. Top needs: OL, Edge, CB

61. New Orleans — Marvin Wilson, DL, Florida St., Sr.

62. Buffalo — Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina, Sr.

63. Green Bay — Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida St., Jr.

64. Kansas City — Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville, Jr.