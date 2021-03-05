Watching Tom Brady and Bucs defend Super Bowl title will cost fans more

TAMPA, Fla. — They are the defending Super Bowl champions. They have quarterback Tom Brady going for his eighth Lombardi Trophy, whether he tosses it over the Hillsborough River or not.

“When we said, ‘We’re going for two’ at our parade, we meant it,” Bucs coach Bruce Arians and general manager Jason Licht said in a joint letter sent to season pass members.

It also means you will pay more if you want to see them do it.

The Bucs are raising ticket prices for season pass holders anywhere from 10 to 45% for the 2021 season, according to invoices that were mailed with that letter from the Bucs coach and GM.

The Bucs increased season ticket prices 15% due to high demand in 2020 after signing Brady. In fact, some fans waited for more than an hour behind 5,000-6,000 others to order seats.

The highest increase, however, reflects the elimination of about 3,000 seats in the 300 level which used to be offered at half price to youths.

“2020 was a magical season for our fans and organization that started with the arrival of Tom Brady along with Rob Gronkowski and many other top free agents and concluded with a history-making win in Super Bowl 55 at home in Raymond James Stadium,” said Bucs Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford.

“Over the past few seasons, we have invested more than $150 million in stadium renovations at Raymond James Stadium to ensure that it remains one of the country’s premier NFL stadiums. Along with those major improvements, we also routinely review our ticket pricing to ensure that our members receive unrivaled value and that we are aligned with pricing models throughout the league.

“Despite a marginal price increase for 2021,” Ford continued, “we still offer one of the most affordable average ticket prices in the NFL, with access to games starting as low as $40.”

Due to the pandemic, the Bucs’ home games were played before a limited number of fans last season, capacity at Raymond James Stadium topping out at around 15,600.

In their letter to season pass members, Arians and Licht called winning a Super Bowl during a pandemic a “daunting task.”

The Bucs are hopeful their fans can fill the 65,000-seat stadium. Of course, this increase may seem modest compared to the secondary market for Bucs tickets next season.

“Now we turn our focus toward the much-anticipated 2021 season, when Raymond James Stadium will once again be filled with our great fans and provide the type of home-field advantage that our team so desperately missed for much of last season.

“Enjoy this feeling Tampa Bay.”