2021 NFL draft: Top defensive tackles

Welcome to draft season! This is the seventh of 11 positional breakdowns leading up to the NFL draft (April 29-May 1). Here are my top 10 defensive tackles:

1. Christian Barmore (So., Alabama, 6-foot-4, 310 pounds)

There's a dominant interior pass rusher lurking here, but we've only witnessed it in spurts. Barmore is inexperienced (only six collegiate starts), but he's an ascending talent who showcased his immense potential on the biggest stages against Notre Dame and Ohio State. He finished with seven tackles for loss, six sacks and two forced fumbles over his final six games. Projected: 1st round

2. Daviyon Nixon (Jr., Iowa, 6-3, 313)

The Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year is quick to find the football and features the athleticism to go get it — he led all FBS interior defensive linemen in tackles for loss (13.5) in 2020. Projected: 2nd or 3rd round

3. Levi Onwuzurike (Sr., Washington, 6-foot-2, 290 pounds)

Onwuzurike's production was not indicative of his talent. His burst off the line is disruptive, but he toes the line between high motor and out of control. There's a gem here, it just needs to be polished after he opted out of the 2020 season with COVID-19 concerns. Projected: 1st or 2nd round

4. Alim McNeill (Jr., NC State, 6-1, 317)

McNeill is a rare commodity — a true nose tackle who can rush the passer. He features one of the best first steps in this draft class and is a disruptive run defender as well. Projected: 2nd to 4th round

5. Milton Williams (Jr., Louisiana Tech, 6-3, 284)

Williams features an advanced collection of pass-rushing moves and is versatile enough to stick on the interior or as a base end regardless of scheme. Projected: 2nd or 3rd round

6. Jay Tufele (Jr., USC, 6-2, 305)

Tufele opted out after his older sister tested positive for COVID-19 and was on a ventilator for over a month fighting for her life. He's played rugby since the seventh grade. It shows in his short-area quickness and ability to play through contact. There's real upside here as a pass rusher, but he needs to improve his balance against the run. Projected: 2nd or 3rd round

7. Tyler Shelvin (Jr., LSU, 6-2, 350)

Conditioning is an issue, but Shelvin is an immovable object against the run and was a dominant disruptor in general as a sophomore while helping LSU win the national title in 2019. He opted out in 2020. Projected: 3rd to 6th round

8. Marvin Wilson (Sr., Florida St., 6-3, 303)

The 2019 version was a potential first-rounder. The 2020 version? Not so much, despite some impressive plays on special teams — two blocked field goals (same game) and a blocked punt. There are durability concerns — he suffered back-to-back season-ending injuries — for the former five-star recruit. Projected: 3rd to 5th round

9. Bobby Brown III (Jr., Texas A&M, 6-4, 321)

Brown is a gifted athlete who is hard to handle one-on-one, but he needs to play with more consistent effort. Projected: 4th or 5th round

10. Tommy Togiai (Jr., Ohio St., 6-1, 296)

Togiai projects as a stout run defender, but his inexperience (only seven collegiate starts) shows as a pass rusher. Projected: 2nd to 4th round

BONUS. Osa Odighizuwa (Sr., UCLA, 6-1, 282)

Odighizuwa was a three-time state wrestling champion in Oregon (he went 91-0 his junior and senior year as a heavyweight). Those traits (toughness, leverage, balance) translate well to his game on a football field. Projected: 3rd or 4th round

BONUS. Jonathan Marshall (Sr., Arkansas, 6-3, 310)

Marshall is a developmental project who didn't have eye-popping production, but he features elite athleticism and speed that can be coached up in the NFL. Projected: 5th or 6th round

BONUS. Jaylen Twyman (Jr., Pittsburgh, 6-1, 301)

Twyman's dominant sophomore season — 10.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss — is overshadowed by a very disappointing pro day. He opted out last season. Projected: 4th to 7th round

BONUS. Marlon Tuipuloto (Jr., USC, 6-1, 307)

Tuipuloto was a dominant run defender at every defensive tackle alignment for the last three seasons. There's a potential red flag with his back — he had season-ending surgery in 2017 and missed a game because of it in 2019. Projected: 2nd or 3rd round

BONUS. Darius Stills (Sr., West Virginia, 6-0, 278)

Stills is undersized but forceful and energetic — he has 22 tackles for loss over his last 22 games. His overaggressive nature can be taken advantage of. Projected: 5th or 6th round

BONUS. Khyiris Tonga (Sr., BYU, 6-2, 325)

Tonga is active in the trenches and eats up blocks like he's carbo-loading. He'll turn 25 before training camp and doesn't offer much upside as a pass rusher. Projected: 4th to 7th round