Giants trade back, draft Florida WR Kadarius Toney after Eagles jump them for DeVonta Smith

The Giants’ division rivals collaborated on a trade to steal a top receiver. So Dave Gettleman made his first ever trade down.

Gettleman and Joe Judge moved back from No. 11 to No. 20 with the Chicago Bears, after the Eagles leapfrogged them from No. 12 to 10 with the Cowboys to steal Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

The Bears then charged up to draft Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

The Giants’ focus on the receiver position was clear. They used the No. 20 pick to select Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney, a 5-11, 193-pound gadget receiver who can give the Giants versatility on offense and special teams as a returner.

The Giants also obtained the Bears’ 2022 first-round pick, this year’s Chicago fifth-rounder (No. 164 overall) and a 2022 fourth-rounder.

This marked Gettleman’s first ever trade down as a GM in his ninth NFL draft. Judge’s influence coming from the New England Patriots school of draft value likely helped out.

At first glance, it appeared that Gettleman and Judge got great value back in the trade.

The Broncos made a similar trade down from No. 10 in 2019 with the Steelers and received No. 20 overall that year, a 2019 second-rounder (No. 52) and a 2020 third. Pittsburgh came up for linebacker Devin Bush. Denver used its first-rounder on tight end Noah Fant.

But there was a feeling of disappointment hovering over the Giants’ first round, as well, since both Alabama receivers Jaylen Waddle (No. 6, Dolphins) and Smith came off the board ahead of them.

Especially since the Eagles jumped ahead of the Giants to take Smith, they will now have to try to cover the Heisman Trophy winner twice a year in the NFC East.

There is also the question of what Toney’s addition means for veteran slot receiver Sterling Shepard.

The bottom line is the Giants landed an extra playmaker for Daniel Jones’ offense, however, entering a judgement season for the third-year quarterback.