Gene Frenette: Jaguars’ Brian Schottenheimer still feels dad’s love, coaching impact

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The bright red cap, with the simple inscription of “Coach” in white bold letters, hangs above Brian Schottenheimer’s desk at his office, a reminder of the impact his greatest mentor had on him.

It’s also a source of comfort for the Jaguars’ 47-year-old passing game coordinator. For the first time, he’s adjusting to a new chapter in his 24-year coaching life without Marty Schottenheimer, his father and longtime NFL head coach who passed away from Alzheimer’s on Feb. 8 in a North Carolina hospice.

That cap — fittingly in a shade of red like the Kansas City Chiefs’ color — was given to Marty by a friend in 2019 when the ravages of the disease first forced him to move into a memory care facility. Keeping it was Brian’s way of keeping his Dad close, like he’s still watching over him.

“When he passed, I asked my Mom [Pat] for only one thing and it’s this hat he wore when he was in memory care,” said Brian, reaching up to grab it and then displaying it during a 32-minute Zoom call. “It sits here above my desk, so I do feel like he’s with me every day. I still talk to him when I’m driving home, talk to him at different times.

“I miss him every day. Father’s Day this weekend will be tough, but I know he’s looking down on me.”

Millions of people have their own father-son connection stories. For Brian, many of the memories flooding him since his Dad’s passing are invariably tied to football, some incredibly touching and others a brutal reminder of why this NFL life can be quite harsh on coaches’ families.

Coaching to impact lives

Brian was there for all the ups and downs of Marty’s 21 seasons as an NFL head coach, including a combined seven years as a member of his father’s coaching staff with the Kansas City Chiefs (1998), Washington Football Team (2001) and San Diego Chargers (2002-06).

Of course, none of it quite resonates to this day as the heartache during Brian’s early teenage years when a couple of those Cleveland Browns seasons (1984-88), specifically “The Drive” and “The Fumble,” ended with gut-wrenching losses to the Denver Broncos in back-to-back AFC Championship games.

It was a brutal indoctrination into the life of being an NFL head coach’s kid.

“What you do is very public,” Brian said. “If somebody’s Dad working at Merrill Lynch has a bad day, loses $50,000 of somebody’s money, nobody is talking about it in the press or on TV. There were some very difficult days.

“My sister [Kristin] and I took our strength from my father because he was always so classy. He was always about the team, never making excuses, quick to give credit to the opponent and tried to hold his head up high in some of those tough situations. I remember having days when I didn’t want to go to school. It builds mental toughness, that’s for sure.”

In retrospect — something he sees with more clarity in the four-plus months since his father died — Brian wouldn’t trade his 24-7 football life for anything. From the time he was about 8 years old and Marty was the Browns’ defensive coordinator under Sam Rutigliano, though he couldn’t process it fully at the time, Brian began to realize he couldn’t get enough of football.

“I remember going to Browns’ home games and sitting in back of our station wagon,” Brian said. “Dad would just open his game plan book of the week and start studying the scouting report. It was kind of a bittersweet thing. You realize the game of football requires so many hours, that there’s times you’re almost jealous or envious of the game because it takes your Dad away from you so many hours of the week.

“But you also love it and I got to do things other kids didn’t get a chance to do. You get to meet the players, be in the locker room, get on the field before the game. It was so much fun to be around as a young man. When my Dad took over as a head coach [in Cleveland], to be able to run around the locker room and be at training camp was really, really cool. I just loved the game of football. I always loved it.”

Jacksonville is Brian’s 12th coaching stop on a football journey that, except for one-year stints at Syracuse and USC, has been exclusively an NFL ride. He has flirted a couple times with becoming a head coach, and remains driven to get there, but it’s not his all-consuming reason for staying in the profession.

Quite simply, Brian is his father’s son. Beside the fact he’s also married with two children of his own, Schottenheimer loves the coaching payoff of being able to impact players’ lives.

All those phone calls and text messages Brian received from the football world after Marty passed told him one thing: his father’s influence was beyond even what he imagined.

“It was actually very powerful for me the last few months, the people that have reached out to me to express how much my Dad changed their lives,” Brian said. “It just reminds me why we do it, why we make the sacrifices of coaches spending all those hours away from our families.

“You’re impacting young men and taking great satisfaction in watching them have success because you helped them grow and develop.”

Steve Spurrier’s doctorate program

Unlike Marty, who spent six AFL seasons (1965-70) as a backup linebacker with the Buffalo Bills and Boston Patriots, his only son gravitated to the offensive side of the ball.

Brian quarterbacked his Blue Valley High team to a Kansas 5A state championship, earning first-team, All-State honors and a scholarship to the University of Kansas. Then after one season, he had an epiphany about his football path. It dawned on Brian he had no NFL future, at least not as a player.

“I was a freshman at Kansas and had a realization,” Brian said. “I realized at that moment I love the game of football so much that I wanted it to be involved in my life forever, so I wanted to go someplace and get a PhD in coaching.”

That place was Florida, where Schottenheimer was most intrigued by the “Fun ‘N Gun” offense Steve Spurrier used to terrorize Southeastern Conference defenses. Three years into Spurrier’s tenure, Brian transferred and became a Gator, sitting out one season and then serving as the backup quarterback to eventual Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel for three seasons (1994-96).

“He knew he wanted to go into coaching and wanted to see how we did things [on offense], just to get some ideas,” Spurrier said of Schottenheimer. “He was more the brainy-type of quarterback. Talent-wise, he wasn’t the strongest arm, but he was smart and knew what to do with the ball.”

Schottenheimer saw only minimal action with the Gators, the most memorable in a 55-21 win over Southwestern Louisiana when Spurrier temporarily benched Wuerffel in the first half. Brian responded with a 55-yard TD pass to Ike Hilliard, one of only two scoring tosses in his college career.

More importantly, Schottenheimer got the football education he needed from Spurrier’s program to launch his coaching career. He secured his first NFL job with the St. Louis Rams (1997), under new coach Dick Vermeil, before even collecting a college diploma.

Dad's sound advice

When his Dad’s NFL career ended after five seasons with the Chargers, where Brian served as quarterback coach for Philip Rivers, his career took an upward tick. He became the offensive coordinator with the New York Jets under Eric Mangini, then interviewed for the head coaching job after his dismissal, but lost out to Rex Ryan.

Schottenheimer stayed on as OC with the Jets, and they reached back-to-back AFC Championship games, ironically, losing both times like his father.

However, Brian’s reputation as a bright offensive mind allowed him to survive the profession’s tenuous job security. He has now spent half of his coaching career as an NFL offensive coordinator, including three-year stints with the Rams (2013-15) and Seattle Seahawks (2018-20).

Obviously, Jaguars’ coach Urban Meyer was impressed by Schottenheimer’s work tutoring likely future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson in Seattle. So much so, he hired him to join offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell as the primary coaches overseeing the development of the Jaguars’ prized franchise QB, Trevor Lawrence.

All those years watching his father run NFL teams, and then coaching with him at three different stops, has paid off. Marty’s son has branched out on his own and persevered in football’s most challenging grind.

“My Dad was one of my mentors, one of my idols,” Brian said. “I bounced things off him all the time. The last two or three years have been harder just to kind of hold some of those longer conversations, but he has always been my rock.

“I remember when I left the [New York] Jets [after the 2011 season], I was trying to decide what I wanted to do and I had a number of options. He was the guy I went to. It wasn’t my agent, it was him, because I knew he would give me the best advice, the most sound advice and cared about me the most, of anybody.”

Marty Schottenheimer’s softer side

When Brian was born, his father was on the back end of a three-year stint in real estate after his pro football career ended. Marty started coaching linebackers in 1974 for the Portland Storm of the WFL, then took the same job the following season with the New York Giants. He would remain an NFL fixture for the next 31 years.

But since Brian spent most of his impressionable years when Dad was with the Browns, both as defensive coordinator and head coach, it’s the nine seasons his family spent in Cleveland that largely shaped his future destiny.

It also put in full view for Brian and older sister Kristin, a Crossfit coach for 20 years ("It's in our blood"), what a compassionate and loving father they had. It was much different from his football persona, that of a high-energy coach roaming the sidelines and screaming when things didn’t go right on Sunday.

“There’s such a side to him that people didn’t know because they see the guy on the sidelines running around with his booming voice,” Kristin said. “Some of my favorite memories of him are making breakfast in a bathrobe on Saturday mornings.”

One thing Brian remembers vividly happened shortly after the Denver Broncos stuck the first of back-to-back AFC Championship daggers in the Browns. Denver quarterback John Elway had led the famous 98-yard touchdown drive in Cleveland, forcing overtime in a game Denver eventually won, 23-20, on a Rich Karlis field goal, which sailed just inside the left upright.

“I was sitting in the end zone when that kick came directly at us,” Brian said. “It was really close. It would have been interesting to see how it would have played out if the uprights had gone a little higher.”

At that time, Brian played basketball for Albion (Ohio) Junior High and eagerly anticipated Dad coming to one of his games after the season ended. The first quarter went by, and Marty was nowhere in sight. In fact, he never made it the game.

The ride home with his mother was a quiet one. Brian was angry about his Dad’s no-show.

“We get home and there’s an old voice-mail machine where you just push the button,” Brian said. “There’s one message on there and it’s my Dad’s voice. He says, ‘Hey, honey, just checking in. Strange you’re not answering. I don’t know what you got going.’

“Then he says, ‘Oh, God! Brian’s game,’ and he hangs up. He had forgotten. He got busy and carried away with his day. About 15 minutes later, he walks in the door and when he saw me, he just broke down and cried. He was so upset. He missed a big moment in my sports career and he was devastated.”

At 13 years old, Brian knew to accept Dad being absent from some of his kids’ functions. This was tougher because the Browns’ season had ended, but Marty’s reaction helped smooth things over.

“When I heard the raw emotion on the voice machine,” Brian said, “and saw his face when he walked into the house, I immediately forgave him.”

One year later, Dad pulled another unexpected surprise, only in a good way. It was the day after the Browns lost the AFC Championship rematch game in Denver, when Earnest Byner’s fumble as he was going in for a game-tying touchdown sealed Cleveland’s 38-33 loss.

Brian was bothered by stomach issues watching the game at home, and when it didn’t go away, Pat took him to the hospital the next morning. It turned out he needed an emergency appendectomy.

“That’s the day coaches normally have a bunch of exit meetings with players, it’s a long day,” Brian said. “Just before I go into surgery, Dad walked in and I say, ‘What are you doing here?’ He dropped everything to be with me for the surgery. He said, ‘There’s no place I’d rather be than with you in this moment.’”

More than three decades later, especially with his Dad gone, Brian cherishes those memories.

Though Marty Schottenheimer had his share of terrible luck in the postseason — losing nine of 13 playoff games by five points or less — and remains the only coach with 200-plus wins (205-139 record) to not win an NFL Championship or be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame (among those eligible), his son staunchly defends his legacy in and out of football.

“Do I think he’s a Hall of Fame coach? Of course, I do,” Brian said. “But I will say this: he’s 100 percent been a Hall of Fame father, a Hall of Fame grandfather.”

A tough finish line

The Schottenheimer family considers itself luckier than most people who have dealt with loved ones having Alzheimer’s. For a good part of the nearly six years after Marty was diagnosed, he remained fairly lucid despite the gradual memory loss.

“He couldn’t necessarily remember golf shots or people’s names like he used to, but the true essence of who he is was absolutely there,” Kristin said. “The smile, the sparkle in his eye, the way he always talked to my Mom and kissed her on the forehead. We were very fortunate with that, but that’s not to say we didn’t see terrible things.

“But, boy, could he be stubborn. When he had Alzheimer’s, he was stubborn.”

One episode when Brian was the quarterbacks coach with the Indianapolis Colts (2016-17) — it turned out to be the last time Marty saw his son coach a game — illustrated the challenge of dealing with the disease. Marty, needing 24-hour care at this point, was on the field before the game. The plan was to have him wait until Brian could come over to greet him, but Marty began walking past a roped-off area once he saw his son.

“It was crazy, Dad just stepped on the rope and went to see Brian,” Kristin said. “Tears welled up in his eyes, saying, ‘Look at my son, he’s doing it.’ The security guards said, ‘Sir, you can’t go there,’ but Dad just kept on walking. The security people figured it out when I told them who Dad was.

“We were hopeful the medications would help slow the process. But it became apparent for him to be happy that he needed different care than what we could give him at home, where my Mom could be his wife again instead of being just his caregiver.”

In October 2019, Marty went into Havens Memory Care Center near his home outside of Charlotte, N.C. The family saw Marty just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, then couldn’t see him again until August.

“We had to do a quarantine in a room behind a Plexiglas screen,” Kristin said. “The first thing he said to my Mom was, ‘Oh, my gosh, I love you. Where have you been all week?’ "

Brian, then in his third season as the Seattle Seahawks’ offensive coordinator, had to wait until late January to spend time with Marty in his final days. In September, he excused himself from a Seahawks practice for 10 minutes so he could join a family Zoom call to sing “Happy Birthday” to his father for the last time.

Right up until the day before Marty’s death, Brian got to spend almost two weeks visiting with him, which included a day when the Jaguars hired him. On Feb. 4, the family celebrated Marty and Pat’s 54th wedding anniversary.

“He had more lucid moments on his wedding anniversary than the previous four weeks,” Kristin said. “My mom was able to tell him stories and he could tell her how much he loved her.”

At the encouragement of his mother, Brian went back home to Nashville on February 7, thinking his Dad might survive another week or two. The next day, Marty passed away peacefully with only his wife in the room, on the 15th birthday of Kristin’s daughter, Catherine.

“We were very fortunate, even the last few weeks, he still knew who we were,” Brian said. “It was more of the memory lapses, not remembering things. To this day, walking into hospice, I can still see his eyes light up when he saw me. Though he wasn’t able to speak clearly, he knew exactly who I was.

“That was something for which we were thankful. Some people have it worse off than we did, but it is a gut-wrenching disease. Very, very hard to watch.”

Meyer compassion a factor

To say Brian had a tough stretch to start out 2021 would be an understatement. The Seahawks bowed out of the NFL playoffs against the Los Angeles Rams on January 9. Three days later, Schottenheimer was fired.

It wasn’t great timing considering Kristin, who lives in Charlotte and is about 15-20 minutes from her mother’s home on Lake Norman, had to deal with Marty’s worsening condition and was close to moving him from the memory care center to hospice.

“Kristin was a rock for my Mom when I was in Seattle,” Brian said. “She’s the true hero in this thing. While I’m out in Seattle coaching, game-planning and traveling, she saw the process on the front lines.”

Once the Seahawks dismissed him, Brian was left trying to balance finding a new job and getting to North Carolina to visit his ailing father. Without specifying teams other than the Jaguars or job titles, he had three offers.

“I wasn’t sure what I was going to do,” Brian said.

In the end, something totally unrelated to his responsibilities with the Jaguars tipped the scales in coming to Jacksonville: Meyer’s sensitivity to his family plight.

“One of the things that really struck me about Urban was how truly compassionate he was about the situation I was in,” said Schottenheimer.

Part of that is because nearly 10 years ago, Meyer also faced the awkward timing of accepting the Ohio State job on Nov. 28, 2011, just 17 days after his 82-year-old father, Bud, passed away. Though the circumstances were slightly different, Meyer could relate to what Schottenheimer was going through.

“That compassion Urban showed me was extremely powerful, and probably made the decision [to accept the Jaguars’ job],” Brian said. “It was a huge deciding factor in my decision to take this position because he handled it with so much grace.

“He never pressured me. He never pushed me. He allowed me the time I needed to get my mind right because there was certainly a lot going on, between dealing with my father and sorting through these different [job] opportunities.”

While he still grieves over losing his father, things have settled down considerably for Brian. He says his mother is recovering nicely from the overwhelming process of losing her life partner and writing tons of thank-you letters. With NFL teams completing spring activities, coaches can enjoy some down time until training camp starts in late July.

No doubt, his first Father’s Day without Marty will stir up more memories for Brian, his wife, Gemmi, and their two teenage kids, Sutton and Savannah. But in no way does Schottenheimer feel cheated over losing the most influential figure in his life.

“Of course, there’s moments where you’re like, ‘Wow, I wish he could be around,’ “ Brian said. “Not so much for my career because he saw quite a bit of it, but just to be a grandfather.”

However, in a small way, Marty Schottenheimer is still here with his son. Every time Brian looks up from his office desk and sees that red cap.